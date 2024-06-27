ADDING MULTIMEDIA Zevo Kicks Off Partnership with Major League Soccer and Landon Donovan to Provide the Most Valuable Protection Against Bugs

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zevo On-Body is buzzing with excitement as the brand announces its official partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS). As the League’s first official bug spray, Zevo On-Body provides up to eight hours of odorless, non-sticky, feel-good protection from mosquitoes and ticks, making Zevo the real MVP.

The brand teamed up with America’s greatest soccer player and MLS legend, Landon Donovan, who knows first-hand what it takes to be an MVP. Together they are on a mission to help players, fans and spectators alike compete against bugs with Zevo as the Most Valuable Protection.

“I’ve partnered with Zevo to help make bug prevention top of mind for the soccer community throughout the season,” said Donovan. “As a mosquito magnet, Zevo On-Body has protected me from tons of itchy moments on and off the field plus the best part – no odor! It definitely earns the MVP award in my book.”

This collaboration brings together feel-good insect protection allowing for an optimal experience on and off the pitch. Whether you are cheering on your favorite MLS team or you’re a proud parent supporting from the sidelines, look forward to game days again without the ick of other, traditional bug sprays.

“MLS and soccer as a whole bring thousands of people outdoors to enjoy the sport each season. Zevo understands that bugs are inevitable in this environment, and wants to step in to protect you and your family,” said Chetan Parekh, Vice President & General Manager of Zevo at Procter & Gamble. “Through our partnership with the MLS, we believe Zevo can provide players and fans with reliable prevention from mosquitoes and ticks, allowing them to focus on enjoying their experience rather than dealing with pesky insects.”

As part of this initiative, fans will have the opportunity to score a VIP package by entering the Landon Donovan’s Ultimate MVP Sweepstakes for a chance to win great prizes, including a grand prize MVP experience for four (4) at a home Inter Miami match during the 2024 regular season along with two signed jerseys. For official rules, visit https://zevoinsect.com/mvpsweepstakes from now through August 15, 2024.

For more information on Zevo visit ZevoInsect.com or any major retailer. To learn about Major League Soccer visit MLSsoccer.com.

About Zevo On-Body

Zevo On-Body provides up to eight hours of protection with an odorless, non-sticky formula. Zevo’s active ingredient, IR3535, is inspired by a naturally occurring amino acid, which effectively blocks mosquito and tick receptors, so the MLS community can focus on the pitch instead of an annoying itch. Zevo On-Body is available in a lotion, pump spray and aerosol spray.

About Zevo™

Launched in 2017, Zevo provides smart insect control products that kill bugs in and around your home in a different way. Part of Procter & Gamble, Zevo’s suite of household insect sprays, plug-in trap systems, and On-Body products control crawling, flying, and stinging insects, and are made to bother bugs, not your family. Zevo products are available for purchase online at zevoinsect.com and at all major retailers across the U.S. For more information, visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 29th season in 2024 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

About Landon Donovan

The all-time leading goal scorer for the LA Galaxy, MLS and the U.S. National Team, Donovan is arguably American soccer’s greatest player ever. Donovan has made three World Cup appearances for the U.S. National Team and won three of his five MLS Cup titles with the Galaxy. A versatile attacker who can play as a forward and in midfield, Donovan has been one of the LA Galaxy’s main offensive weapons since joining the club during the 2005 season.