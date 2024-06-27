Calling all Beach Day™ Baddies: Baskin-Robbins Makes Waves with the Highly Anticipated Return of Beach Day™

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a tidal wave of requests from Beach Day™ Baddies everywhere, Baskin-Robbins® is bringing back a fan-favorite flavor for a limited time. Starting July 1, the highly requested Beach Day™ ice cream returns to shops nationwide, available as the Flavor of the Month, as well as a new Beach Day™ Shake, Beach Day™ Sundae and Pre-Packed Quart. To celebrate the occasion, Baskin-Robbins is partnering with brand fan and model, Hunter McGrady.

A tidal wave of flavor, Beach Day™ is a salted vanilla-flavored ice cream swimming with milk chocolate-flavored caramel-filled sea turtles, frosting flecks and swirls of graham cracker sand. A sip of summer, the new Beach Day™ Shake features a caramel praline drizzle and graham cracker sand topping, while the delicious new Beach Day™ Sundae pairs two scoops of the fan-favorite flavor with caramel praline topping, graham cracker sand, and a waffle cone chip. Guests can also bring the beach home with the new Beach Day™ Pre-Packed Quarts.

Beach Day™ has become a summer staple so hyped it even has its own iconic fandom: enter the Beach Day™ Baddies. These loyal stans of Beach Day™ have been known to go to extreme measures when their favorite flavor is involved. So, to celebrate these iconic fans, Baskin-Robbins is collaborating with the ultimate Beach Day™ Baddie, Hunter McGrady. With her chill vibes, summer style and love for Beach Day™ ice cream, McGrady is on a mission to make sure ice cream lovers everywhere know they can take a trip to the beach with a single bite…or sip.

“ With Beach Day™ fans requesting the return of their favorite ice cream year-round, we wanted to bring the flavor back in a big way,” said Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary at Baskin-Robbins. “ In addition to introducing new ways for guests to enjoy Beach Day™ ice cream, we couldn’t be happier to mark the start of summer with a partner who authentically represents the Beach Day™ Baddie energy, Hunter McGrady.”

For guests that want to show their love of Beach Day™, Baskin-Robbins is also dropping the Beach Day™ Collection - exclusive merchandise that's perfect for summer days. The collection includes canvas tote bags, tumblers, crewnecks, coolers, pin sets and more. All items will be available starting July 1, at ShopBaskinRobbins.com, while supplies last.

Starting July 1, the full Beach Day™ menu lineup will be available at Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide and can be ordered in-shop, online or through the BR App, for a limited time. Surf the flavor wave before summer slips away.

To learn more about Baskin-Robbins’ premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com, download the BR App, and follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

About Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins, founded in 1945, is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, with more than 7,700 retail shops in 33 global markets. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BaskinRobbins.com and InspireBrands.com.