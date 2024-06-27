Medius Unlocks New Opportunities with Domo

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Medius, a leading accounts payable (AP) software solution provider, utilizes Domo to analyze the impact of its sales and marketing efforts, as well as funnel efficiencies to identify new opportunities that increase sales volume and velocity across the business.

Medius processes more than $200 billion in annual spending for more than 4,000 customers across 102 countries. The company is on a mission to help businesses pay smarter by using AI to automate how they capture, process and pay their invoices. By automating the accounts payable process, Medius enables businesses to streamline operations and gain greater cash flow visibility.

Before Domo, Medius struggled with data spread far and wide across disparate applications and clouds, and as a result, the company lacked the data visibility needed to make intelligent business decisions. When Medius first engaged with Domo, the company looked to solve one of its sales team’s biggest issues—combining all its go-to-market data together into cohorts to help analyze volume.

Now that Domo has been implemented across the company, Medius has complete visibility into its entire go-to-market motion. With a better understanding of where leads come from, how these leads move through the sales funnel and the revenue they create, Medius can measure the impact of its marketing efforts, and business development reps while identifying new opportunities.

“We have the best of everything that Domo has to offer at our fingertips. Our users get immediate value from the solution by bringing their data to life and using it to tell a story,” said Branden Jenkins, chief operating officer at Medius. “Within a couple of weeks of implementation, Domo accomplished what we had spent many quarters and a lot of money trying to solve in a traditional manner. Now our users are connecting more and more data and using Domo’s full functionality to impact business results.”

To accelerate its time to value, Medius uses Domo’s pre-built connectors to connect its most valuable data sources in minutes, and without requiring IT support. Domo’s Cloud Amplifier allows Medius to get more value from existing tech investments while helping IT maintain data governance, security and compliance.

“When Medius sought out Domo, they knew the problem they were trying to solve, but didn’t realize the solution would revolutionize the way they’re able to serve their customers,” said Mark Maughan, chief analytics officer and SVP of customer success at Domo. “Medius is now able to view, use and transform its data to make a direct impact across the company and propel itself as a leading AP solution provider across the tech industry.”

