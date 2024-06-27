Brenus Pharma graduates from the Creative Destruction Lab’s 2023/2024 Global Cancer Stream, in partnership with North American Universities.

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A year ago, Brenus was selected to participate in CDL Cancer, a global mentorship program for massively scalable, science-based and innovative companies accelerating cancer treatment.

Thanks to its pioneering STC platform, dedicated to developing a new generation of therapeutic cancer vaccines, Brenus stood out during a scientific evaluation with Dr. John Bell (Principal Senior Scientist at Ottawa Hospital Cancer Research Institute & Professor of Medicine & Immunology at University of Ottawa).

Brenus has graduated from the program along with 9 other companies, successfully completing the 4 sessions that took place from October 2023 to June 2024 across North America.

In this program, Brenus came to seek strategic, international guidance for the development of its platform and their lead candidate targeting colorectal cancer.

During each session, the objectives and updates presented were challenged by the CDL community and mentors: successful entrepreneurs, investors, corporate partners, KOLs, and more, all coming from prestigious institutions (University of New York, Oxford, Toronto, British Columbia). The support received was instrumental in validating Brenus Pharma’s roadmap and accelerating the achievement of strategic milestones in R&D (multi-omics and AI), finance and partnerships.

“The CDL sessions, based on an interesting “creative destruction” method, allowed us to leverage expertise across the CDL community and anticipate the next key steps to bring our innovation to patients with urgent unmet needs. This year has already been rich in achievements for Brenus, and we will continue to drive operational excellence to bring our company further. We are proud to have up taken the CDL challenge and we thank our mentors for their trust.” said Paul Bravetti, CEO of Brenus Pharma.

About CDL Cancer

This unique CDL-Global stream brings together global leaders and experts across the cancer care continuum to support technology innovations that improve the cancer experience globally, from prevention to diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

About the Creative Destruction Lab

The Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a program for massively scalable, science-based companies. The nine-month program employs an objectives-based mentoring process with the goal of maximizing equity-value creation. The CDL is particularly suited to early stage companies with links to university research labs. Launched in 2012 at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, the program has now expanded with locations in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Halifax, and New York City.