HGV Clubhouse by Hilton Grand Vacations to Return for 2024 FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the premier vacation ownership and experiences company, announces the renewal of its official partnership with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. Set against the backdrop of the vibrant Las Vegas Strip, the HGV Clubhouse will return to the highly anticipated event this fall to offer fans an exclusive, all-inclusive viewing experience from Nov. 21-23.

The premier HGV Clubhouse will feature more than 400 feet of elevated trackside views, chef-curated menus, top-shelf bars and exclusive entertainment, including nightly performances and interactive fan experiences. Located in front of the iconic mirrored façade of the 52-story Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations, the clubhouse promises an unforgettable front-row seat to the racing action.

HGV Clubhouse ticketholders will also have access to the lively Elara Terrace, which will host this year’s musical performances, including a headlining appearance from GRAMMY-nominated hip-hop artist Flo Rida on Saturday, Nov. 23. Iconic rock group STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas will perform on Thursday, Nov. 21, and country music duo LOCASH will take the stage on Friday, Nov. 22. Popular Australian DJ Brooke Evers will also join the lineup playing DJ sets all three evenings.

"We’re thrilled to partner with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX for the second consecutive year, bringing unparalleled hospitality and luxury experiences to this exhilarating weekend of racing," said Mark Wang, CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "Our commitment to excellence ensures that attendees will enjoy elegance and comfort from our HGV Clubhouse, making this year’s event truly unforgettable."

As a longstanding leader in experiential travel through its flagship HGV Ultimate Access events platform, the company is committed to providing members with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including exclusive entry to thousands of upscale dining experiences, wine tastings, celebrity meet-and-greets and immersive sporting events each year. The company also recently announced a world-class partnership with Great Wolf Lodge, the owner and operator of North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, further expanding its experiential and family-friendly vacation offerings.

Last year's FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX attracted over 315,000 attendees and had a substantial economic impact of nearly $1.5 billion for Nevada. The unprecedented racing experience created a new standard of entertainment and racing excellence, featuring a victory by Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen.

Tickets for the HGV Clubhouse are available to purchase on HGVF1.com. During race week, HGV offers nightly stays at a variety of its Las Vegas properties. For more information, visit: my.hgv.com/book.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 700,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world.

For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest and YouTube.

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Established in 2023, the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is co-promoted by Formula 1® and Liberty Media Corporation, in collaboration with Clark County. The 50-lap race takes place on a 3.8-mile circuit in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip and sees drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 215 mph (346 kph) as they drive around some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, hotels, and casinos. Through the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. has donated nearly $1 million to local organizations and programs across the state and is committed to providing resources that directly address some of the most pressing challenges facing local families and communities. The 2024 race will take place on November 21-23, 2024. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.