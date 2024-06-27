FlexPoint and Pax8 Form Strategic Partnership to Enable MSPs to Further Automate Billing and Streamline Cash Flow

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexPoint, a leading provider of automated billing and payment solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace. This collaboration will officially launch FlexPoint’s comprehensive financial platform in the Pax8 Marketplace.

FlexPoint is designed to streamline billing operations, enhance cash flow, and automate financial processes for MSPs. By joining the Pax8 Marketplace, FlexPoint aims to empower MSPs with cutting-edge tools to improve their operational efficiency and client experience.

“At FlexPoint our mission is to help MSPs increase efficiency and grow their business,” said Victor Lopez, Founder & CEO at FlexPoint. “Our partnership with Pax8 represents a significant milestone in furthering our mission.”

“FlexPoint represents a new breed of innovative solutions built to help MSPs run their businesses more efficiently,” said Ryan Burton, VP of Marketplace Vendor Strategy at Pax8. “We’re thrilled to partner with FlexPoint to continue bringing innovative financial solutions to our partners.”

Key Benefits of FlexPoint’s Platform include:

Automated Billing and Payments that eliminate manual and time-consuming tasks

that eliminate manual and time-consuming tasks Seamless Integrations that enable continuous workflows and eliminate duplicate data entry

that enable continuous workflows and eliminate duplicate data entry Simple and easy to use client portal that elevate the client experience

that elevate the client experience Working Capital Solutions that remove barriers to growth

that remove barriers to growth Security and Compliance that reduce the burden of PCI compliance

For more information about FlexPoint’s features and benefits, visit www.getflexpoint.com.

About FlexPoint:

Founded in 2022, FlexPoint is a payments platform purpose built for managed service providers (MSPs). Through robust automations and deep integrations, FlexPoint makes payments simple and cash flow perfect for MSPs and their business clients.

About Pax 8:

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 30,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.