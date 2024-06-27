Nashville-Based ObjectiveHealth, QualDerm Partners Expand Partnership to Increase Care Options for Patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ObjectiveHealth, a Nashville-based integrated research and technology platform company, announced today that it is expanding its partnership with QualDerm Partners, LLC, a Nashville-based dermatology and skin care management services organization, to integrate clinical research as a care option at QualDerm’s 158 skin care and aesthetics practices across 17 states, which serve more than 125,000 patients monthly.

ObjectiveHealth takes an innovative approach to research, partnering with physicians and healthcare organizations to conduct clinical research programs incorporating advanced, AI-driven diagnostics while aiming to improve patient outcomes at the point of care. QualDerm Partners has an expansive, quality-driven network of top-tier, board-certified dermatologists who are positioning their practices for sustainable growth and profitability.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with our fellow Nashvillians at QualDerm Partners to provide the option of clinical research to more than 1.5M annual patients across QualDerm’s multi-state network of highly reputable dermatology practices,” said Colleen Hoke, co-founder and chief executive officer of ObjectiveHealth. “This is a win-win for patients who take part in our studies, providing them with increased access to innovative care options and empowering them to engage further with their dermatologist in support of their skin health.”

The strategic partnership between ObjectiveHealth and QualDerm will advance dermatology research while providing specialized care to patients suffering from dermatological disorders such as skin cancer, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, acne and alopecia.

“We’re honored to broaden our partnership with ObjectiveHealth and offer access to clinical research to even more of the patients within our affiliated practices,” said Joel Hackney, CEO of QualDerm. “The seamless and frictionless process that ObjectiveHealth has pioneered, paired with their innovative technology, further aids in our mission of expanding patient access to high-quality dermatology care.”

ObjectiveHealth’s proprietary AI-driven technology leverages patient electronic health record data and the provider schedule to quickly identify candidates for specific clinical trials while providing a platform to manage trial workflow more efficiently. Along with trained research coordinators located in the footprint of partner practices, ObjectiveHealth offers clinical trials as a natural extension of the patient care process, creating centers-of-excellence in community-based specialty practices.

ABOUT OBJECTIVEHEALTH

ObjectiveHealth is a leading integrated research provider, partnering with physicians and healthcare organizations on one side, and pharmaceutical companies and CROs on the other side, to establish an advanced infrastructure for research programs as a natural extension of patient care. The company takes an innovative approach that aims to improve patient outcomes by identifying clinical trial options for patients and their physicians at the point of care. Utilizing proprietary AI-driven technology and trained on-site personnel, ObjectiveHealth delivers significant advances in the facilitation of clinical trial recruitment and conduct of clinical research, benefiting clients and practice partners while providing broader care options for patients. With over 30 partnered programs across 16 states and more than 600 providers with more sites scheduled in 2024, ObjectiveHealth is poised for continued growth due to the realized value of its healthcare solutions for all stakeholders. To learn more, visit objective.health.

ABOUT QUALDERM PARTNERS

QualDerm Partners helps top-tier dermatologists position their practices for sustainable growth and profitability. The company creates market-leading practice partnerships through affiliations and de novo development. QualDerm provides management support, capital, and guidance for growth. Under QualDerm’s True Partnership model, physicians are partners, not employees, and retain their own practice brand. This doctor-driven model is designed to maintain physicians’ clinical autonomy and ensure the highest-quality patient care. QualDerm offers physicians tailored partnership structures to meet their needs, as well as the option to sell their practices. For more information, visit www.QualDerm.com.