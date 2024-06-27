InTandem Capital Partners Announces Their Support of Olympian and World Champion Skier Nina O’Brien

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InTandem Capital Partners, LLC (“InTandem Capital” or the “Firm”) is pleased to announce its sponsorship of World Champion Nina O’Brien of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team.

Nina began her racing career on the West Coast with Team Palisades before moving East to attend Burke Mountain Academy. She was named to the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team in 2016.

In 2019 O’Brien won the NorAm overall title; she is also an eight-time national champion. O’Brien competed for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China where she was in sixth place in the giant slalom after the first run. She crashed near the finish of the second run suffering a compound leg injury. O’Brien returned to competitive skiing the following year and was a member of the team event that won gold at the 2023 World Championships. O’Brien is currently rehabbing from a reinjury of her leg, with her sights set on returning to World Cup competition later this year.

“I am excited to partner with the InTandem Capital team and feel fortunate to represent a group of such hardworking, performance-driven and kind individuals,” says Nina O’Brien. “I’m also inspired by both InTandem and its portfolio companies who have made such a positive impact on the broader community as that is something I strive to do in my own life as well. I remain grateful for InTandem’s enthusiasm to support me on my journey.”

“My colleagues and I are thrilled to be sponsoring Nina. She has shown unimaginable grit and determination as she works to recover from injury and return to the World Cup stage,” says Elliot Cooperstone, Managing Partner at InTandem Capital. “We admire both Nina’s determination and her abundant demonstration of grace and generosity of spirit. We are proud to be a part of Team Nina as she works to accomplish all she can both on snow and in life.”

About InTandem Capital Partners

InTandem Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of select healthcare services companies. Its goal is to build excellent businesses of significant value working collaboratively with its management team partners. InTandem is solely focused on investing in businesses that align closely with the Healthcare Quintuple Aim – the simultaneous pursuit of enhanced patient experience, elevated provider experience, improved clinical outcomes, greater healthcare equity, and lower cost of care delivery. The firm is comprised of former business executives and experienced investors, and is uniquely qualified to provide strategic, acquisition and operating expertise to help companies significantly increase their value and their contribution to an improved healthcare system. InTandem provides active support to the management of its portfolio companies directly and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities. For further information, please visit: www.intandemcapital.com.