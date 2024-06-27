Infobip and Community Join Forces to Transform Fan Engagement for Los Angeles Chargers with Apple Messages for Business

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, and Community, the leading messaging and engagement platform that connects global brands, sports teams, film and TV studios, music labels, public figures, artists, and more to their audiences at scale through personalized experiences, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers. This collaboration harnesses the power of Apple Messages for Business to create a revolutionary fan engagement experience for the Chargers and the entire sports industry. The Chargers are one of the first professional sports franchises to adopt this innovative approach to connect with their fan base as trailblazers within the industry for other teams to follow suit.

Infobip's AI-driven chatbot technology, paired with Community's platform, enables the Chargers to offer fans quick, easy access to the information they care most about such as game day updates, player news, and stadium details through a trusted source. The launch of the Apple Message for Business channel is the second most popular channel available on Community, following WhatsApp.

“We are thrilled to partner with Community and the Los Angeles Chargers to pioneer the future of fan engagement,” said Ethan Gustav, Group President for North America at Infobip. "This collaboration highlights the potential of our cloud communications platform in transforming how brands connect with their audiences across various industries."

Josh Rosenheck, Co-founder and CEO of Community added, “As Community expands in the rich messaging ecosystem, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Apple, a leader in customer experience, and excited to work with Infobip, enhancing our services. With innovative partners like the Los Angeles Chargers, we’re redefining how teams, brands, and businesses connect with their most valued audiences.”

The impact of this partnership extends beyond enhancing fan experiences. It demonstrates how businesses can leverage AI-enhanced communication solutions to foster customer loyalty and drive growth.

As Infobip and Community continue to expand their partnership, they remain committed to enabling seamless communication between brands and their customers across multiple channels. For more information on the messaging channel, please visit: Community.com.

About Community

Community is the messaging engagement platform that connects global brands, sports teams, film and TV studios, music labels, public figures, artists, and more to their audiences at scale through personalized experiences. For more information on Community’s Leaders, product offerings and more, please visit: Community.com.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

Infobip ranked as number one Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, in the inaugural MetriRank CPaaS Report from Metrigy (Dec 2023)

Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader for the second year running in its CPaaS Universe Report (Nov 2023)

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 (Sept 2023)

Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (May 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the Juniper Customer Data Platform Leaderboard Report (July 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Feb 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Dec 2023)

About the Los Angeles Chargers

Now in their 65th season in Southern California, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. But don't let the idyllic West Coast setting and iconic powder blue uniforms – widely regarded as the NFL's best – fool you. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players and groundbreaking performances lies an uncompromising drive for success; one rooted in toughness, resilience and good old-fashioned hard work. Established in Los Angeles in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League, the team played in San Diego from 1961 to 2016 and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games, capturing the 1963 title. Joining the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970, the Chargers have since claimed an additional 10 division titles and appeared in Super Bowl XXIX. Owned by the Spanos family since 1984, the Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017, opened their multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home in 2020, will move into their new quarter-billion-dollar El Segundo training facility in the heart of Los Angeles' South Bay in 2024 and continue to redefine what an NFL franchise looks like in the 21st century. Learn more at www.chargers.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.