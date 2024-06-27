EDS Service Solutions Announces New Partnership and Expansion at Milwaukee Airport with SIXT

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDS Service Solutions, a leading workforce management and labor outsourcing provider in the car rental industry, proudly announces the opening of its new branch at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in partnership with SIXT. This expansion is part of EDS's strategic growth plan for 2024, which includes new partnerships at 13 additional airport locations: Rochester, NY; Tampa, FL; Orlando, FL; Spokane, WA; Bangor, ME; Philadelphia, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Tucson, UT; Cleveland, OH; Dulles, VA; Washington, DC; and Chicago, IL.

Located within the MKE Rental Car Center, the new branch is a testament to EDS's unwavering commitment to delivering premium staffing solutions to SIXT’s expanding operations, enhancing the customer experience. This partnership further underscores EDS's dedication to providing exceptional service and operational efficiency in the car rental industry.

Brandon Fisher, Vice President-Western Region: "This year has been a banner year for EDS! We've experienced exciting growth in expanding our reach and cultivating valuable partnerships that will fuel our future success. We're incredibly grateful for the trust and collaboration of our clients. We've achieved remarkable things together and look forward to even greater achievements in the coming months."

John Payne, Vice President-Eastern Region: “As Vice President of EDS Service Solutions, I am thrilled about our continued expansion in 2024. Our growth trajectory reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service, ensuring travelers experience outstanding support from the moment they touch down in a city through their entire stay. We remain fully dedicated to our partnerships with car rental clients, consistently providing top-tier staffing services powered by our dedicated and passionate team. Together, we are setting new standards in the industry and driving unparalleled success.”

In addition to geographic expansion, EDS continues to innovate its service offerings by deploying its proprietary ERP Workforce Management system, streamlining operations, and enhancing client efficiency. This milestone marks a significant step in EDS’s journey, highlighting its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market. EDS's focus on creating a positive work culture, fostering teamwork, and emphasizing employee growth has been pivotal in driving this success. EDS remains committed to supporting its clients and partners, ensuring that EDS Service Solutions is synonymous with reliability, excellence, and industry leadership in outsourced labor for the car rental sector.

About EDS Service Solutions

EDS Service Solutions, a women-led enterprise based in Atlanta, Georgia, epitomizes innovation in labor outsourcing and business process optimization. EDS commands a significant presence across a broad spectrum of sectors, including travel, car rental, airport operations, hospitality, and logistics, servicing all Top 30 airports and 40 other major cities in the United States. EDS' streamlined yet powerful service model merges key offerings like business process outsourcing, human capital management, and recruitment process outsourcing into a cohesive strategy encompassing staff and departmental outsourcing and the turnkey management of critical operations. This robust suite of services is delivered with an unparalleled commitment to excellence, positioning EDS as a crucial partner in enhancing operational efficiencies and advancing our clients' success by managing their most valuable resource, human capital.

For more information about EDS Service Solutions or to learn more about our services, please visit www.EDSservicesolutions.com. You can also follow our journey and updates on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/eds-service-solutions/.