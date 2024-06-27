JordProxa and Zelandez Partnership Signed, Set to Accelerate Lithium Carbonate Supply

Signing ceremony in Las Vegas, with Elie Sakhat, Director of JordProxa (left) and Gene Morgan the CEO of Zelandez (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JordProxa and Zelandez announced today the signing of a partnership designed to speed up the supply of lithium from lithium brine mining companies in North and South America.

The collaboration links the world’s leading lithium brinefield technology provider with one of the most respected names in modular plant design.

The pair will primarily focus on supporting the deployment of Zelandez’s Early Lithium Carbonation Facility (ErLi), a prefabricated solution for lithium carbonate production. Leased from Zelandez, the ErLi units are designed to accelerate the early monetization of high-quality lithium reserves before constructing larger permanent facilities.

Gene Morgan, Zelandez’s chief executive, describes the new partnership as a natural fit for two companies committed to improving the long-term viability of lithium brine extraction.

“We welcome this collaboration with JordProxa, with their proven expertise in the design and modular supply of process plants for battery metals,” Morgan says. “They share our vision for helping the best lithium projects get to early cash flow. And this early cash flow is critical to improving the likelihood of the larger project coming onstream.”

“The ErLi concept from Zelandez improves the integration of the lithium production process and will unlock more high-quality lithium assets. Combining Zelandez’ independent brinefield management services with our modular battery metals processing system is unique, and we look forward to the implementation of this concept,” says Elie Sakhat, Director of JordProxa.

Alongside the Zelandez engineering team, JordProxa will develop the engineering for each of ErLi’s prefabricated modules, fabrication services, and ongoing technical support.

Prefabricated lithium plants are essential in increasing the battery-grade lithium supply to the United States, Clint Van Marrewijk, co-founder and director of Zelandez, says.

“If we want to increase the supply of lithium into the United States, the key is to build prefabricated lithium plants - and a lot of them,” Van Marrewijk says.

The new collaboration sees JordProxa join Zelandez's technology alliance network. Zelandez already has many top-tier Direct Lithium Extraction, water treatment, and drilling partners across South America’s lithium brinefields.

“Having a network of the best technology suppliers, all partnered with Zelandez in advance, allows us to help our clients with an integrated solution, utilizing EXIM Bank financing from the United States - that’s key to providing financing into the South American market,” Van Marrewijk says.

About Zelandez

Zelandez is the leading services provider to the lithium-brine industry. The company provides a comprehensive suite of advanced exploration and production tools and sensors and complete wrap-around integrated services for lithium mining companies designed to accelerate the path to first production. Zelandez’s clients include most lithium brine companies in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, and the United States of America.

About JordProxa

JordProxa delivers custom engineered solutions & modular processing plants to produce a wide range of ultra-pure battery chemicals by integrating evaporation, crystallization, advanced water treatment and purification technologies. Our experience, spanning over 45 years in diverse industries enables us to offer cost effective and robust solutions that incorporate the latest advances in technology.

Head quartered in Sydney, Australia, JordProxa operates throughout Europe, North & South America, Middle East, Africa and South East Asia. It offers the complete range of capabilities and services from project inception to completion, including R&D, testing, on-going operational support and aftermarket support.