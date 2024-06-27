ECS Wins ITSSS-2, FBI Vehicle for Mission Critical IT Services With $8B Ceiling

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions and an ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, has been named a prime contractor on the Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) blanket purchase agreement, a multi-award contract vehicle with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The contract vehicle, which has a ceiling of $8 billion over a potential performance period of eight years, allows ECS to continue providing the FBI with critical IT services and support and technology solutions.

ITSSS-2 is the follow-up to the original ITSSS vehicle. ITSSS-2 will serve as the primary contract vehicle for the FBI to obtain IT services and will also be available for use by all Department of Justice (DoJ) components. With an estimated total spend of $8 billion, ITSSS-2 is the largest contract vehicle ever established by the FBI.

Under ITSSS-2, the range of work ECS could potentially provide includes:

AI-infused IT solutions including malware analysis, intelligence analysis, human language technology, geospatial analysis, and tip collection

Business applications and IT service delivery

Platform and infrastructure solutions

Emerging technologies, including research and development and scientific IT services

ECS has supported the FBI since 1995, with 500 personnel currently dedicated to the intelligence and law enforcement agency. ECS served as a prime contractor on the original ITSSS vehicle and at present has several active task orders with multiple FBI divisions, units, and offices.

“ECS has partnered with the FBI for decades, helping the Bureau protect the American people,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “Our work for the FBI is some of the most critical work we do for the federal government. Throughout our partnership, ECS has continued to expand its skillsets and expertise and gained new capabilities with emerging technologies, such as AI and cybersecurity. We are pleased to be able to offer these expanded capabilities to the FBI. With the award of ITSSS-2, we’ll continue to provide best-in-class technology solutions, high-performing teams, and quality delivery for our partners in law enforcement and national security.”

“As a retired senior executive of the FBI and current executive at ECS, winning this contract is a profound honor,” said Jeremy Wiltz, vice president of Justice Solutions at ECS. “This contract win signifies trust, excellence, and the unwavering dedication of a team ready to continue its nearly 30 years of support upholding the mission of the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency.”

