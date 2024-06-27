Masimo and Cleveland Clinic Collaborate to Improve Hospital Remote Care

IRVINE, Calif. & CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), a leading global provider of medical technology and hospital automation solutions, and Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center, announced today the launch of a new partnership centered around hospital-based remote patient monitoring (RPM), including TeleCritical Care. This will include the integration of Cleveland Clinic’s critical care (eHospital) and non-critical care (eCMU) central patient monitoring platforms with the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform. The goal is to provide tools for clinicians that offer enhanced situational awareness and clinical decision-support for hospitalized patients, including the critically ill.

The collaboration will include joint development initiatives on predictive analytics and AI-based algorithms for improving cardiac care.

Cleveland Clinic’s existing critical care and non-critical care central monitoring platform provides continuous monitoring of a range of vital signs, including ECG, for both ICU and non-ICU patients at more than a 2,000-bed capacity. Its hospital-based RPM programs serve 11 hospitals, providing intensivist monitoring, 24/7 critical care nursing, and patient management. Cleveland Clinic’s programs1 have reduced patient mortality and reduced ICU length of stay while increasing caregiver satisfaction.2 With this partnership, Masimo and Cleveland Clinic hope to bring these innovations and patient benefits to other healthcare systems in the future. The aim of the enhanced program is to increase awareness and facilitate triage with proactive responses to changes in a patient’s condition. This improves patient care and saves lives by ensuring the highest risk patients are identified and receive timely treatment while maintaining quality of care for all patients.1,2

The Masimo Hospital Automation platform offers technologies designed to help clinicians improve patient care at the bedside, across the care continuum. Masimo Hospital Automation includes monitoring and wearable technologies, high-fidelity medical device integration, system-wide applications for surveillance and data visualization, and novel AI capabilities that support intelligent patient prioritization and help clinicians identify changes in patients’ condition more efficiently.

These decision-support tools are integrated into the Masimo Hospital Automation platform and utilize the Halo engine, technology which identifies deterioration patterns in multiple physiological parameters simultaneously, in real time. The Halo tools include Halo ION®, a comprehensive, scalable, and customizable continuous early warning score to help streamline patient assessment and clinical workflows. As part of their work together, Masimo and Cleveland Clinic are partnering to jointly develop an additional Halo-based decision-support tool to support clinicians with earlier detection of adverse events – ultimately helping them manage and improve patient outcomes more effectively, for low-, mid-, and high-acuity patients.

“We see great opportunities to enhance remote care, particularly for critically ill individuals,” said Chiedozie Udeh, M.D., Medical Director of ICU Operations at Cleveland Clinic. “By combining our technical and clinical expertise, we aim to improve situational awareness for clinicians and continue to improve outcomes for patients.”

Thomas Callahan, M.D., Staff Cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, and principal investigator for the AI study, added, “We look forward to exploring the effects of next-gen inpatient wearables, and as the capabilities of AI continue to advance, studying the potential impact on the care of cardiac patients, including those undergoing cardiac surgery.”

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “We are truly honored to have the opportunity to partner with Cleveland Clinic to advance patient care. By harnessing Masimo’s AI-powered decision support tools, automation solutions, and monitoring devices, alongside Cleveland Clinic’s vast clinical expertise and dedication to providing the highest quality, most innovative care, our partnership has the potential to significantly ease staff shortages, better standardize care, and promote intensivist- and specialist-led care. Ultimately, we will make significant strides in shifting from reactive to predictive and proactive care – improving patient outcomes, safety, and quality of care across the board.”

Dr. Chiedozie Udeh has a conflict of interest with Cleveland Clinic’s eHospital platform and may benefit from commercialization of eHospital technology developed by the Company. These financial interests are being managed by Cleveland Clinic and are within permissible limits established by the Institutional Conflicts of Interest Policy. eHospital is not a Masimo product.

