Ryde Group Ltd partners with Mobile-health Network Solutions

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American: RYDE) ("Ryde" or "the Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce, today announced a partnership with Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq: MNDR) ("MaNaDr"), the first US listed telehealth provider in Asia Pacific. Ryde and MaNaDr signed a definitive partnership agreement to further collaboration in the telehealth and quick commerce space.

This collaboration aims to enhance the well-being of Ryde's driver-partners and their families by providing them with greater access to affordable healthcare services. It underscores our commitment for the driver-partners and their families to benefit from convenient telemedicine consultations, making healthcare readily available even while on the road. By allowing quick consultations for common illnesses or injuries, it minimizes downtime and maximizes earning potential, addressing a major concern for driver-partners.

Key Partnership Benefits:

Members' rate Telemedicine Consultations: All Ryde driver-partners and their families can access MaNaDr's 24/7 telemedicine platform at members’ rates, enabling convenient and cost-effective medical consultations.

Increased Brand Awareness: Both companies will engage in a joint marketing campaign to promote each other's services to their respective user bases.

Potential for Future Growth: Both companies will look to explore more opportunities in the future.

Terence Zou, CEO and Founder of Ryde Group expressed, “ We are committed to the well-being of our driver-partners. This business partnership gives them and their families convenient access to healthcare solutions, fostering a strong and loyal driver community for Ryde. We also believe this marketing collaboration strengthens Ryde's position as a super mobility app by tapping into MaNaDr's sizable user base.”

Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, PBM, Senior Consultant Family Physician and MaNaDr co-CEO shared, “ Ride-hailing drivers are recognized in Singapore as savvy consumers. Ryde's extensive network of driver-partners presents a valuable opportunity to raise awareness of the benefits of telehealth services across Singapore. We believe this would likely result in Mobile-health Network Solutions receiving a significant influx of new patients and contribute to the growth of the telehealth industry in Singapore.”

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde is a super mobility app founded in Singapore and also the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014. As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, FSE and XSTU stock exchange, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, MNDR is the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through its MaNaDr platform, the Company offers personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. This platform allows its community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. The Company’s range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit https://investors.manadr.com/.

