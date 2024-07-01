Marcus Theatres to Operate Former Showplace ICON Theatre in St. Louis Park, Minnesota

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation® (NYSE:MCS), announced today that it will take over the operations of the Showplace ICON Theatre & Kitchen at the Shops at West End in St. Louis Park, Minn., after doors closed June 30, 2024. Through an agreement to assume operations with the property’s owner, Marcus will reopen the theatre to customers on July 8, 2024, as the Marcus West End Cinema.

“ We’re thrilled to extend the Marcus Theatres experience to the Shops at West End,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “ It’s an opportunity to continue to engage Marcus movie fans as well as gain new ones and to demonstrate our continued confidence in the theatre business as the summer blockbuster season heats up.”

Marcus Theatres is the fourth largest theatre chain in the U.S. and the West End Cinema will be the eighth Marcus Theatre in Minnesota. Marcus’ extension into West End gives moviegoers additional flexibility to screen movies in the Minneapolis area, which already includes Marcus Oakdale, Rosemount, and Southbridge Crossing (Shakopee) Cinemas. It also provides an additional opportunity to grow Marcus Passport, a one-purchase movie ticket bundle that allows moviegoers to see multiple movies in a series for the lowest price at any Marcus Theatre during its run.

Marcus plans to welcome the staff of the Showplace ICON Theatre into the Marcus family of associates. Additionally, all prior Showplace ICON loyalty program members will be invited to join the free Marcus Magical Movie Rewards loyalty program to receive discounts, rewards, and free popcorn on Tuesdays!

Marcus Theatres’ most popular programs are Value Tuesday and Everyday Matinee. On Tuesdays, members of Magical Movie Rewards pay just $6 for admission and receive a free complimentary-size popcorn. Last month, Marcus debuted its Everyday Matinee program featuring $7 tickets for kids and seniors for all movies before 4:00 p.m. every day. For the best deals in moviegoing and additional cost-saving programs, visit marcustheatres.com/value.

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation, is the fourth-largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 981 screens at 78 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its Marcus Theatres division, its lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.