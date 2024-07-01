e.l.f. Explores Immersive Commerce Within Its e.l.f. UP! Experience on Roblox as First Beauty Brand

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In another eyes.lips.first., e.l.f. (NYSE: ELF) is expanding its collaboration with Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), making e.l.f. the first beauty brand to test real-world commerce on Roblox1, powered by Walmart. The initiative will further e.l.f.'s mission to bring the best of beauty to every eye, lip and face, and engage with its vibrant and growing Roblox community of over 12 million total visits and counting.

e.l.f. has created a virtual kiosk within its immersive e.l.f. UP! experience on Roblox, where U.S. visitors aged 13 and up can purchase a Roblox-exclusive limited-edition physical product — an e.l.f. UP! Pets Hoodie, celebrating the brand’s commitment to being cruelty free and featuring one of the beloved virtual pets from the experience. e.l.f. is also making a separate $50,000 donation to the Humane Society of the United States to reinforce its support of animal welfare and appealing to every eye, lip, face and paw.

e.l.f.’s Roblox e.l.f. UP! experience, which launched in November 2023, takes users on a dynamic, personalized journey to become successful entrepreneurs and cultural changemakers. Users focus on startups that represent places and causes they care most about. Since its launch, the e.l.f. UP! experience on Roblox has garnered a 96% positivity rating2 and has given over one million free virtual items to Roblox users — making it one of the biggest providers of free limited-edition virtual items on the platform.

“e.l.f. UP! has been lightning in a bottle since day one and continues to surpass all expectations, especially among our Gen Z community,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “Testing commerce on Roblox is the next evolution in our journey of merging beauty with immersive platforms. We are teaching the Roblox community – and communities in digital spaces everywhere – about social commerce with purpose. Our community deeply values our superpower of cruelty-free products. Through the e.l.f. UP! Pet Adoption Center, we’ve learned how essential this superpower is, shaping our approach in this space.”

“e.l.f. continues to break new ground on Roblox with its thoughtful iterations to the community experience and exclusive offerings tailored to our platform,” said Stephanie Latham, VP of global brand partnerships, Roblox. “We are in the early days of testing commerce on Roblox, and we are excited to continue taking steps with brands like e.l.f. towards building the future of shopping, making it immersive, 3D and social. Our vision is to ultimately enable brands and creators to turn their incredible brand affinity and user engagement on the platform into a seamless shopping experience for their new and existing audiences. The shoppable future of Roblox means that brands can immerse communities into their stories — and enable customers to complete their journey with a purchase while socializing with their friends.”

In addition to the e.l.f. UP! Pets Hoodie, users can also purchase a selection of other physical products, including e.l.f.’s vegan and cruelty free lip and SPF products. These products were carefully selected by e.l.f. to emphasize the company’s commitment to protecting animals and its community with SPF and lip products. The curated selection includes:

Squeeze Me Lip Balm (Virtual Twin: Squeeze Me Grape Hairstyle): A refreshing skincare product.

A refreshing skincare product. Glow Reviver Lip Oils (Virtual Twin: Lip Oil Wings): To nourish and add a vibrant glow to lips.

To nourish and add a vibrant glow to lips. Suntouchable Whoa Glow SPF 30 (Virtual Twin: Beach Bandau): Providing sun protection.

Eligible users who complete a purchase of these items through the e.l.f. UP! experience virtual kiosk will receive a "virtual twin" – a digital item, available for use on Roblox. e.l.f. is collaborating with renowned Roblox community creators to design these virtual items, enhancing each with wigs, wings and more to further elevate the experience for its community members. The creator behind the e.l.f. UP! Pets Hoodie virtual item, SimplyALemon, particularly well known for her Kawaii item collection in her Roblox group The Lemon Land, adds another exciting layer of credibility and creativity to the project.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with e.l.f. and the Roblox community on this exciting project," said SimplyALemon. "Designing virtual items that bring awareness to an important cause, enhance the experience and resonate with Roblox community's creativity has been incredible. The clothing and accessories embody the spirit of imagination and innovation that makes the e.l.f. universe so special. I can't wait to see people enjoy these new items on the platform—and in the physical world."

The physical items that can be purchased through the e.l.f. UP! experience virtual kiosk will be accessible to U.S. users on mobile and desktop. The e.l.f. UP! experience is developed by e.l.f. in partnership with eGen and Supersocial.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium-quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean, vegan, double Cruelty Free Certified with both Leaping Bunny and PETA, and manufactured in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

1Real-world commerce on Roblox stands for ability to buy and sell goods (items) and services that can be enjoyed in the physical world outside of Roblox, via the Roblox platform.

2 As of June 24, 2024