Dignari Awarded Strategic Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--()--Today, Dignari, LLC (Dignari) announced its competitive win of the Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Defense Enterprise HR Applications and Data Services (DEHRADS). The multiple-award BPA, with a ceiling value of $1.4B over five years, will be leveraged by DMDC to modernize enterprise services—taking it into the 21st Century with a strong focus on identity management services and cybersecurity.

"Dignari is privileged to be selected as a partner for the DEHRADS BPA, and we are excited to leverage our expertise in identity management, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies to support DMDC's critical mission,” said Adnan Malik, President of Dignari. “This full and open BPA represents a significant milestone in our company's growth and a testament to our dedication to delivering innovative solutions to a growing roster of federal agencies.”

Under this BPA, the DMDC will have access to the Dignari team’s comprehensive suite of enterprise services designed to support DMDC’s mission, including:

  1. Project Management
  2. Data Analysis / Data Design
  3. Enterprise Architecture
  4. Software Solution Architecture
  5. Requirements Engineering
  6. Development, Modernization & Enhancement (DME)
  7. Operations & Maintenance (O&M)
  8. Configuration Management (CM)
  9. Change Management (ChM)
  10. Quality Assurance
  11. Data Administration Services
  12. Release Management
  13. Database Data Administration
  14. Software & Systems Integration & Implementation
  15. Risk Management Framework (RMF) Support
  16. Central Issuance Facility (CIF) Operations
  17. Credential Testing Lab (CTL) Support
  18. Cloud Engineering Support Services
  19. Mainframe Support
  20. Systems Administration Support
  21. Business Analysis
  22. Helpdesk
  23. Optional Surge Support
  24. Transition
  25. Plans, Reports & Documentation

Dignari is led by a team that has devoted their careers to supporting the federal government and its agencies. With a commitment to excellence and delivering mission-critical solutions, Dignari looks forward to supporting the DMDC’s efforts to modernize its services that support the men and women of the armed forces.

ABOUT DIGNARI: Dignari is a forward-thinking company located in the Washington, D.C. metro area that builds solutions to help clients transform their business. Dignari provides program strategy, emerging technology, human-centered design, and data analytics solutions to advance their clients’ mission. For more information, click here.

Nicole Williams | communications@dignari.com

