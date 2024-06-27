Dignari Awarded Strategic Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Dignari, LLC (Dignari) announced its competitive win of the Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Defense Enterprise HR Applications and Data Services (DEHRADS). The multiple-award BPA, with a ceiling value of $1.4B over five years, will be leveraged by DMDC to modernize enterprise services—taking it into the 21st Century with a strong focus on identity management services and cybersecurity.

"Dignari is privileged to be selected as a partner for the DEHRADS BPA, and we are excited to leverage our expertise in identity management, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies to support DMDC's critical mission,” said Adnan Malik, President of Dignari. “This full and open BPA represents a significant milestone in our company's growth and a testament to our dedication to delivering innovative solutions to a growing roster of federal agencies.”

Under this BPA, the DMDC will have access to the Dignari team’s comprehensive suite of enterprise services designed to support DMDC’s mission, including:

Project Management Data Analysis / Data Design Enterprise Architecture Software Solution Architecture Requirements Engineering Development, Modernization & Enhancement (DME) Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Configuration Management (CM) Change Management (ChM) Quality Assurance Data Administration Services Release Management Database Data Administration Software & Systems Integration & Implementation Risk Management Framework (RMF) Support Central Issuance Facility (CIF) Operations Credential Testing Lab (CTL) Support Cloud Engineering Support Services Mainframe Support Systems Administration Support Business Analysis Helpdesk Optional Surge Support Transition Plans, Reports & Documentation

Dignari is led by a team that has devoted their careers to supporting the federal government and its agencies. With a commitment to excellence and delivering mission-critical solutions, Dignari looks forward to supporting the DMDC’s efforts to modernize its services that support the men and women of the armed forces.

ABOUT DIGNARI: Dignari is a forward-thinking company located in the Washington, D.C. metro area that builds solutions to help clients transform their business. Dignari provides program strategy, emerging technology, human-centered design, and data analytics solutions to advance their clients’ mission. For more information, click here.