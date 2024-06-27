NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to AASET 2024-1 Trust, Class A-2 Notes. The Class A-2 Notes represent the Issuer’s second issuance from AASET 2024-1 following the issuance of the AASET 2024-1, Class A-1 Notes, which closed on June 17, 2024. In conjunction with the issuance of the Class A-2 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the rating on the Issuer’s outstanding Class A-1 Notes. The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow analysis following the addition of the Class A-2 Notes.

Proceeds from the Class A-1 Notes will facilitate the acquisition of 12 aircraft identified at the time of the closing of the Class A-1 Notes on June 17, 2024 (see KBRA’s AASET 2024-1 New Issue Report for further information). The Class A-2 Notes will facilitate the acquisition of eight additional aircraft. The cumulative Portfolio will include 20 assets; consisting of 17 narrowbody aircraft (71.8% by value) and three widebody aircraft (28.2% by value) on lease (or expected to be on lease to) to 14 lessees located in 12 jurisdictions.

