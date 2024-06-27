CrowdStrike Expands Distribution Ecosystem to Transform Cybersecurity in Latin America

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced partnerships with technology distributors Ingram Micro, M3Corp and Tecnología Especializada Asociada de México (“TEAM Mexico”) to accelerate adoption of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform across Latin America. These strategic distributors will provide their partners with access to the Falcon platform to help businesses across Mexico, Brazil and the broader Latin America market drive vendor consolidation and stop breaches with the world’s most advanced AI-native cybersecurity.

The Latin America market has seen a rise of activity by eCrime threat actors employing sophisticated methods to evade detection by traditional cyber defenses. To protect against modern threats, organizations need unified cybersecurity to replace disjointed point products that increase operating costs and complexity while creating gaps in protection. CrowdStrike’s partnership with distributors with proven expertise and diverse partner networks of leading solution providers in Latin America will accelerate regional adoption of the Falcon platform’s best-in-class capabilities across all key attack surfaces and drive cybersecurity transformation.

“CrowdStrike’s global market leadership continues at a rapid pace. Today, many leading organizations across Latin America are already using the Falcon Platform to consolidate, simplify and transform cybersecurity. Expanding our network of leading distributors in the region – and around the world – is how we scale the power of the Falcon platform to provide more businesses with the protection they need to stop breaches,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “Our partnerships with Ingram Micro, M3Corp and TEAM Mexico accelerate our partner-first go-to-market motion, underscoring our commitment to providing the Latin America region with the industry’s most advanced AI-native cybersecurity.”

Partner Quotes:

"We are excited to offer Brazilian resellers the opportunity to partner with CrowdStrike, one of the leading companies in cybersecurity globally. Our partnership will provide resellers with access to cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and specialized resources to help them expand their business and meet the growing demands for digital protection," said Vinicius Maciel, chief operating officer, M3Corp.

"At TEAM we are very excited to be partnering with CrowdStrike, one of the leading brands in cybersecurity. We value their commitment to deliver high quality and innovative solutions and welcome the addition of the Falcon platform to our growing cybersecurity portfolio. We look forward to growing and generating a lot of value through our partnership with CrowdStrike,” said Miguel Ruiz H., chief executive officer, TEAM Mexico.

"We are thrilled to broaden our offerings alongside CrowdStrike, a distinguished leader in endpoint security used by cybersecurity professionals, corporations and customers across the globe. This relationship is a great opportunity for resellers to benefit from CrowdStrike’s industry leading Falcon cybersecurity platform and Ingram Micro’s capabilities in software as a service, professional services, channel enablement, and specialized marketing programs," said Luis Férez, senior vice president and group president, Latin America, Ingram Micro.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike® Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2024 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.