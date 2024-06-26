Bancography Retains William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, North America’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in financial technology, has been selected by Bancography, a Birmingham, Ala.-based financial services consulting and technology provider, to lead its public relations program. Bancography provides branch planning solutions, software tools and primary marketing research capabilities to banks and credit unions.

Bancography also offers Bancography Plan, its innovative market analysis and branch planning software tool that allows financial institutions (of all sizes) to forecast profitability for proposed branch locations and to evaluate the performance of existing branches. Bancography’s models have been used for more than 20 years to support branch optimization, market analysis and customer experience strategies.

Laura Levie, COO of Bancography, said, “Partnering with William Mills Agency will help further Bancography’s exposure and build greater levels of our brand recognition in the credit union, banking, and fintech industries. They have their finger on the pulse of the industry and truly understand the issues affecting today’s financial institutions, as well as our business needs, and how to clearly articulate our strategic value proposition to the influencers in our industry.”

“Bancography has a stellar reputation for its consulting and geographic-based data and technology services for financial institutions across the United States,” said William Mills, CEO, William Mills Agency. “They have truly shaped much of the retail financial landscape with their unparalleled expertise on branch locations, products and services, and primary marketing research. We look forward to sharing the stories of their successes and their continued positive impact for both financial institutions and their customers.”

About Bancography

Bancography provides branch planning solutions and primary marketing research for financial institutions across the U.S. The company offers custom branch network optimization services in addition to Bancography Plan, its market analysis and branch planning software tool. Bancography’s Branch Network Optimization service provides a market-wide assessment of any region to deliver a long-term plan for branch openings, closings, relocations and acquisitions. Its branch planning projects have addressed nearly every region in the U.S. In support of its clients’ current operations, Bancography performs primary marketing research to measure customer experience and brand awareness.

For more information, visit bancography.com, connect on LinkedIn or contact info@bancography.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.