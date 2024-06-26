Cedar Fair and Six Flags Announce the Satisfaction of Regulatory Conditions for the Proposed Merger of Equals

SANDUSKY, Ohio & ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) (“Cedar Fair”) and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) (“Six Flags”) today announced that the regulatory conditions for their previously announced merger of equals (the “Mergers”) have been satisfied, permitting the companies to proceed with the closing of the Mergers (the “Closing”). The parties expect Closing to occur on July 1, 2024, following the satisfaction of remaining customary closing conditions. Immediately following the Closing, the combined company will be renamed “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation” and trading of the combined company’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange is expected to begin on July 2, 2024, under the ticker symbol “FUN.”

“We are pleased to have successfully concluded a very fair and constructive review process with the Department of Justice and excited to make our merger official on Monday,” said Six Flags President and CEO Selim Bassoul, who will serve as executive chairman of the combined company’s Board of Directors. “As our collective team pauses to recognize this important milestone, together we are eager to embark on the next chapter of our journey to offer millions of guests across North America unparalleled, family-focused entertainment full of fun, thrills and lifetime memories.”

Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman, who will serve in the same role for the combined company, said the merger brings together the strengths of both companies, combining Cedar Fair’s reputation for exceptional guest experiences with Six Flags’ innovative attraction designs. “With an anticipated pro-forma enterprise value of approximately $8 billion, the combined company is well positioned to drive future growth. Our enhanced financial flexibility will enable us to invest in new rides, attractions, food and beverage options, and state-of-the-art consumer technologies, ensuring continuous improvement and innovation, and that each park visit is more exciting and memorable than the last,” said Zimmerman.

