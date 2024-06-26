Teton Ridge Expands Live Programming on FOX, FS1, and FS2 for Flagship Rodeo Events

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on its success of "The American Rodeo Championship Weekend” in March 2024, which drew over 40,000 fans in attendance and 5.7 million viewers across digital and television platforms, Teton Ridge, the premier Western sports, media and entertainment company, is announcing expanded programming and live rodeo broadcasts on FOX Sports. This landmark announcement positions Teton Ridge as a leading force in producing the most comprehensive and extensive content in the Western sports industry.

The 12th Annual 'The American Rodeo Championship Weekend,' owned and produced by Teton Ridge, returns to the home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field, on April 11-12, 2025, moving from its traditional early March dates. The highly anticipated weekend, will be televised live, exclusively across the FOX Sports family of networks, with the Championship Round aired live on FOX.

The expanded programming schedule, inclusive of The American Rodeo Regional Finals, which for the first time will be televised live, and new Contender events, will be announced in the coming months.

“Our mission at Teton Ridge is to build upon the foundation of these time-honored sports and grow their audience and impact on a much wider and global scale,” said Deirdre Lester, Chief Executive Officer of Teton Ridge. “Accelerating our multi-year agreement with FOX Sports means we can bring even greater viewing opportunities to our fans in real-time. Since acquiring The American Rodeo in late 2021, Teton Ridge has been focused on elevating the industry and showcasing the immense talents in Western and performance sports.”

The American Rodeo features competitors in all eight traditional rodeo disciplines. Fans can root for the underdog “Contenders” chasing a cash bonus and the professional athletes chasing their championship crown. This past year marked a record breaking payout of $4.6 million to Western sports athletes.

Ticketing information for The American Rodeo 2025, headlining music talent lineup, and ticket on-sale dates for April 11-12, 2025, will be announced later in 2024. Fans can subscribe to Teton Ridge Plus for alerts, advance ticketing offers, and exclusive presales. For more information, visit www.americanrodeo.com.

Details about The American Performance Horseman 2025 will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Following its remarkable debut in 2023, this event seamlessly blends history and competition to celebrate the past, present, and future of Western performance horse sports. Showcasing the dynamic sports of Reining, Reined Cow Horse, and Cutting, top athletes will vie for individual and team stakes from a $1 million prize pool.

Press assets can be downloaded here.