Moen Announces Agreement with California Water Efficiency Partnership

Moen has signed an agreement with CalWEP to advance water use efficiency in California through an instant rebate program for its Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff. (Photo: Business Wire)

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moen, the leader in water experiences in the home, today announced it has signed an agreement with the California Water Efficiency Partnership (“CalWEP”) to advance water use efficiency in California through an instant rebate program for its Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff. This innovative device offers a digitally driven and proactive approach to leak detection, with the ability to help reduce household water wasted through preventable leaks by up to 90 percent.*

“Water damage is claimed six times more than fire and eight times more than theft, accounting for 24 percent of all insurance claims.** Not only does this create financial and emotional hardship for homeowners, it strains the home insurance industry and wastes an estimated one trillion gallons of water nationwide*** each year,” said Jeff Barnes, vice president, business development, Moen. “We are excited to partner with CalWEP to help educate consumers on the prevalence and serious impacts of household leaks, and to provide them with easier access to our game-changing Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff. Together, we’re bringing an essential leak detection and water conservation tool to a state that is in critical need of it.”

Through this new program, CalWEP’s member organizations – which include over 225 water agencies, corporations, government agencies, and non-profit organizations – will have the opportunity to enable their customers to purchase the Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff through a dedicated program website. Customers also may be eligible to receive an instant rebate on the device if purchased through this portal. Instant rebates will be funded by the participating member water agencies, with each one determining the specific rebate amount for their residents.

“At CalWEP, we are working to maximize water efficiency through cutting-edge programs, collaborative partnerships, and innovative water-saving technologies,” said Tia Fleming, CalWEP’s co-executive director. “We look forward to working with such a trusted brand as Moen to make smart leak detection more accessible to communities across California in partnership with our member water agencies.”

The Moen® Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff continuously monitors the pressure and flow rate of the water moving through a home's pipes, with the ability to leverage its MicroLeak™ Technology to detect leaks as small as a drop per minute – anywhere in the home. If the device identifies an issue, it will promptly send an alert through the Moen Smart Water Network App, enabling users to turn off the water, or it will automatically shut off the water to prevent major damage. Homeowners also can track water usage by fixture and set conservation goals within the app to further support water-saving efforts.

The Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff – along with many other smart and water-efficient products in the Moen portfolio – also helps support Mission Moen, the company’s commitment to protect and preserve the world’s most precious resource, water, with the goal of leveraging product innovation to save up to 1 trillion gallons of water by 2030.

The CalWEP program is anticipated to launch later this year. The program will run for an initial three-year period in California, with potential to expand nationwide through CalWEP’s partner organization, the Alliance for Water Efficiency, which is a non-profit organization that promotes an efficient and sustainable water future across North America.

For additional information about the Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, visit moen.com/flo. Organizations interested in leveraging the device can contact Partners@Moen.com.

*Based on Average American Annual Water Leaks of 10,000 Gallons.

**Insurance Information Institute (III)

***Environmental Protection Agency

ABOUT MOEN

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate how people interact with water daily. In addition, Moen® Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities. For more information, visit moen.com.

ABOUT FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Emtek, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale residential and August. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA WATER EFFICIENCY PARTNERSHIP

The mission of California Water Efficiency Partnership (CalWEP) is to maximize urban water efficiency and conservation throughout California by supporting and integrating innovative technologies and practices; encouraging effective public policies; advancing research, training, and public education; and building collaborative approaches and partnerships. CalWEP is a chapter of the Alliance for Water Efficiency, which is a non-profit organization that promotes an efficient and sustainable water future across North America. Visit calwep.org for more information.

SOURCE: Moen, Inc.

SOURCE: Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc.