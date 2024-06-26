CrowdStrike Exceeds $1 Billion in Sales with CDW, Achieves Diamond Level Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced it has surpassed $1 billion in total sales over the lifetime of its partnership with CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. CrowdStrike has also achieved CDW’s Diamond Level Partner Status, joining just a handful of select technology giants who are key to CDW’s $20 billion business.

Together, CrowdStrike and CDW drive cybersecurity transformation for thousands of organizations around the world with the power of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. The combination of CrowdStrike’s industry-leading technology and CDW’s widespread reach enables businesses across the world, industry verticals and market segments to consolidate disjointed point products, maximize ROI and stop breaches.

“These milestones are a testament to the continued strength of our partnership with CrowdStrike and ongoing commitment to delivering positive cybersecurity outcomes for our mutual customers in today’s dynamic, rapidly-advancing technology environment,” said Stephanie Hagopian, VP security solutions for CDW.

“The milestones of both $1 billion in sales and Diamond Level Partner Status signify the incredible impact CrowdStrike and CDW have in bringing industry-leading security to thousands of customers. Together, we’ve found the recipe for success, modernizing security operations with AI, consolidating legacy products and increasing ROI with the Falcon platform,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “From our early days, CDW has led with CrowdStrike, bringing our cutting-edge technology to a multitude of organizations. We’re thrilled to achieve such significant success with our long-standing partner CDW, and we look forward to furthering our commitment to stopping breaches together.”

