OpenTable Appoints Foxglove Communications as Agency of Record

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foxglove Communications, the award-winning public relations, thought leadership, and brand strategy agency, is thrilled to introduce OpenTable, a world leader in restaurant tech serving 55,000+ venues and millions of diners worldwide, to its growing roster of prestigious hospitality industry clients. As the agency of record, Foxglove will amplify the work OpenTable is doing to support restaurants from helping to address industry challenges like bots and no-shows to helping partners maximize revenue through partnerships, product features and integrations designed to fill seats, and more.

“ OpenTable is deeply committed to moving the hospitality industry forward,” shared Gia Vecchio, CEO and Founder of Foxglove Communications. “ We are honored to support their efforts and look forward to being their partner on the exciting launches and news moments they have planned for this year and beyond.”

OpenTable is designed to foster meaningful connection amongst diners, restaurants, and communities while powering the experience of dining. OpenTable helps a global roster of restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues fill 1.7 billion seats a year, while enabling diners to find and book the perfect table for any occasion. OpenTable continues to lead the conversation in the tech and restaurant spaces with products that anticipate the ever-evolving needs of both restaurants and diners.

“ It’s a new chapter at OpenTable – from our innovation velocity, to new partnerships and visual identity, to an even sharper focus on helping restaurants tackle the toughest industry issues - and we are ready to tell that story. Foxglove impressed us with their deep industry knowledge and understanding of what it means to be restaurant-first,” said Steve Sintra, SVP, Restaurant Sales & Services, OpenTable.

About Foxglove Communications

Foxglove Communications leverages decades of expertise across public relations strategy and marketing to help their clients build better brands. Founded in 2018 by PR veteran Gia Vecchio, Foxglove champions impassioned talent and experts, community advocates, and entrepreneurs throughout all facets of hospitality, offering services including media relations, brand strategy, crisis communications, events and activations, partnerships, and hospitality consulting. Agency clients include Gregory Gourdet, Ellen Yin, Ashley Christensen, Wynn Las Vegas, W Hotels, and Tales of the Cocktail. Foxglove has been named “Best New Agency” by Bulldog PR Reporter in 2023 and has been a two-year PR Net Next Gen honoree.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable powers reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to focus on doing what they do best: providing great hospitality.