Camb.ai and Seeing Red Media Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Preserve Indigenous Languages

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camb.ai, a leader in artificial intelligence and content localization, is thrilled to announce a pioneering partnership with Seeing Red Media, an Indigenous-owned media company based on Six Nations of the Grand River. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages through advanced AI technology.

Camb.ai's revolutionary text-to-speech technology, known for its unparalleled performance and realism, will be leveraged to develop the first-ever Native Indigenous language and speech models. This initiative is a significant step towards preserving and strengthening Indigenous languages.

Seeing Red Media is dedicated to amplifying the voices and visions of Indigenous storytellers through film and media. By producing and promoting original content focused on Indigenous stories and artists, Seeing Red Media ensures cultural accuracy and increased representation of Indigenous people in all forms of media. The collaboration with Camb.ai represents a major milestone in the company's mission to promote Indigenous culture to a broader audience.

Hon. Gary Anandasangaree P.C. M.P, Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations, Government of Canada:

“Preserving and revitalizing Indigenous languages is vital, and Indigenous Peoples are best placed to take the leading role in reclaiming and strengthening their languages. Innovative partnerships, like the one between Camb.ai and Seeing Red Media are essential in ensuring these languages are preserved for future generations. This collaboration exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking initiatives that are crucial for cultural preservation and reconciliation in Canada.“

Hon. Greg Rickford MPP, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, Government of Ontario

“This collaboration represents a step towards meaningful progress in preserving Indigenous languages for future generations,” said Minister Rickford, “We look forward to witnessing the impact of this partnership in amplifying Indigenous voices and the opportunities it will bring in promoting Indigenous cultures.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Development of Indigenous Language Models: Camb.ai and Seeing Red Media will co-create cutting-edge AI models to support and promote Native Indigenous languages.

Language Preservation: Immersion is the key to fluency. A future exists where all content consumed can be consumed in an indigenous language. This should greatly assist the teaching of Indigenous languages and make them more accessible to future generations.

Technological Innovation: Camb.ai’s advanced AI technology will provide unmatched realism and accuracy in Indigenous language and speech models, ensuring authentic representation.

"We’re thrilled to announce this partnership and see this as a significant step forward in our mission to leverage AI for the cultural preservation and translation of languages around the world,” said Akshat Prakash, Co-founder and CTO of Camb.ai. “With the recent unveiling of our new MARS5 model, we now have the ability to capture prose and emotion in ways never seen before and in ways that we hope will help bring Indigenous languages to the forefront of modern media."

"Partnering with Camb.ai represents a transformative moment for us,” said Bryan Porter, Founder & Shakohen:te's, Seeing Red Media Inc. “Our goal is to tell stories that begin at home and echo throughout the world. By combining our dedication to Indigenous storytelling with Camb.ai’s technological expertise, we can present those stories in both our own language and in all languages to easily present our stories to the world.”

About Camb.ai

Camb.ai’s proprietary models—MARS for voice cloning and BOLI for translations—were built by an Interspeech-published technical team from Carnegie Mellon, Apple, and Amazon.

DubStudio, the company’s flagship platform, offers on-the-fly colloquial and contextual translations, zero-shot voice cloning, multi-speaker support, and accurate time-synched dubbing. On April 2, 2024, Camb.ai became the first company to live dub professional soccer commentary into four languages.

Camb.ai is partnered with Major League Soccer, Tennis Australia, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, leading movie and music studios, and several government agencies.