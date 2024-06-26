OlivePoint Welcomes GCM Grosvenor as a New Strategic Investor

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OlivePoint, a private real estate investor, today announced that GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider with $79 billion of assets under management, has committed, on behalf of various U.S. Pension Plans, $50 million to OlivePoint’s latest investment fund.

The investment is being made through GCM Grosvenor’s Real Estate platform, which provides catalytic seed capital to emerging real estate investors to help launch and scale their investment businesses. OlivePoint was founded in 2022 by Adrian Bejarano, John Bruno, and Ricardo Goldberg. The trio have worked together in the institutional investment management industry for over a dozen years and have collectively invested over $4.5 billion of equity across more than 100 real estate transactions.

OlivePoint invests opportunistically in select markets across the U.S. with a flexible mandate across sectors and throughout the capital stack. The firm combines extensive data analytics and technology while leveraging the team’s proven operational and institutional expertise to drive value creation at the asset level. OlivePoint seeks to capitalize on high conviction opportunities created by the current high interest rate market environment.

Since its inception, OlivePoint has managed capital on behalf of family offices in the U.S. This investment will allow the firm to seed its first institutional fund. The firm also has a growing footprint in Latin America and has developed a specialized platform to provide international investors access to U.S. real estate investments.

Peter Braffman, Managing Director at GCM Grosvenor, said, “We are excited to strategically partner with the OlivePoint team to invest in opportunistic real estate assets across the U.S. Over the course of their careers, Adrian, John, and Ricardo have demonstrated the ability to thoughtfully manage risk and protect their investors’ capital while identifying unique opportunities. As such, we believe OlivePoint can potentially create meaningful alpha for our investors in today’s challenging market environment.”

GCM Grosvenor's Real Estate platform, established over 15 years ago, manages over $6 billion in assets and focuses on middle-market opportunities. The platform utilizes seed investments, joint ventures, and other strategic partnership tools to provide flexible investment solutions across the capital stack. This approach enables diversified exposure with robust growth potential, underscoring GCM Grosvenor's commitment to value creation for investors.

Adrian Bejarano, John Bruno, and Ricardo Goldberg, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of OlivePoint, added, “We are pleased to welcome GCM Grosvenor as a strategic investor, and we are grateful for their support and the confidence they are placing in us to invest on behalf of their institutional clients. This investment is a powerful endorsement of our investment strategy and our proven, experienced team. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with the GCM Grosvenor team.”

About OlivePoint

OlivePoint is a private real estate investment manager, and operator focused on using data analytics to identify and invest in markets that extensive analysis suggests should deliver strong long-term risk-adjusted returns. The firm has approximately $400 million of assets under management. For more information, please visit: olivepointcapital.com.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $79 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.