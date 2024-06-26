Multi-Platform Sports Network Stadium Launches on FreeCast

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast is announcing the launch of Stadium, adding to its growing collection of hundreds of free channels. Stadium is the latest and one of the best-known sports channels to join a growing lineup of sports channels available at no cost on FreeCast. As sports begin their own transition from cable and satellite distribution to streaming, FreeCast is already assembling a compelling sports offering that doesn’t involve spending hundreds of dollars a month for cable or satellite pay TV.

Stadium is a multi-platform sports network featuring a 24/7 lineup of news, conversations, coverage, and analysis of both college and professional sports. With a fan-first focus, the channel is designed to be interactive, and offers games and prizes via the network’s digital app.

FreeCast’s Executive Vice President of Digital Content, Tracy West, explained the value that sports networks like Stadium bring to their service. “ Sports represents some of the most popular content on TV, but also some of the most expensive. It’s what keeps so many people paying high TV bills. Our mission has always been to give people a more affordable entertainment platform, and sports is a key part of what we offer. We are excited to offer Stadium to the FreeCast audience.”

" We are very impressed with FreeCast and their robust offerings. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding our reach and ensuring that sports enthusiasts can enjoy Stadium's thrilling programming through FreeCast's innovative platform," said David Scott, Stadium’s SVP of Audience and Programming.

For more information about Stadium, visit https://www.watchstadium.com/about or find where you can watch Stadium at https://www.watchstadium.com/where-to-watch.