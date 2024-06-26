 One Inc Completes ClaimsPay® Installation for Zurich North America

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Zurich North America has successfully implemented One Inc’s digital claims payment system for outbound claims payment capabilities. Zurich is one of the largest providers of commercial and risk management solutions in North America and pays out hundreds of thousands of claims every year on behalf of - and for - its customers.

ClaimsPay® provides insureds and other claimants digital options and near real-time capabilities that are not available through traditional paper check payments. One Inc’s cloud-based payments allow faster delivery options for how customers and claimants receive claims payments. This is done through a variety of payment options and supports single and multi-party, as well as vendor-related payments.

“The implementation of ClaimsPay® has fit nicely into our customer-focused strategy,” said Keith Daly, Chief Claims Officer for Zurich North America. “Through digital innovations such as this offering from One Inc, we have given our customers and other claimants a robust electronic payment network that simplifies the claims process and enhances their overall claims experience.”

Since implementation began, Zurich claimants have reacted positively to their ClaimsPay® options. When choosing between digital methods and traditional paper checks to date, more than 95 percent have selected an electronic payment option. “We listened to feedback from our risk manager customers who told us they wanted modern solutions for managing their unique insurance needs including simple claims payment processes,” Daly added. “Our implementation of One Inc’s ClaimsPay® is a testament to that.”

“Digitizing claims is a transformative initiative for any insurer, and we are thrilled to be selected by Zurich, a company that is recognized for providing value to their policyholders,” said Ian Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer at One Inc. “As carriers further diversify their policy offerings and place more focus on enhancing their claims workflow, it is crucial to work with a technology partner who understands their operational complexities and has the trusted industry knowledge in processing claims across their product lines.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Zurich North America

Zurich has 150 years of experience managing risk and supporting resilience for customers around the world. Founded in Switzerland in 1872, Zurich expanded to North America in 1912 to become a leading provider of commercial property-casualty insurance solutions and services in the U.S. and Canada. Today, we serve a diverse set of industries including automotive, agriculture, construction, manufacturing, technology and numerous others. Our customers include 90% of the Fortune 500® as well as a diverse array of Middle Market businesses. Reflecting our purpose to create a brighter future for everyone in the communities where we live and work, Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. We are targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and are proud to be among the world's most sustainable insurers, as shown by the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.