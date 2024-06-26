Hibbett Expands Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery of Athletic-Inspired Apparel and Footwear with Walmart GoLocal and Salesforce

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hibbett, Inc., a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer, now offers same- and next-day delivery enabled by Walmart GoLocal, Walmart’s white-label delivery service for retailers, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Hibbett customers can now place same- or next-day delivery for thousands of items including sneakers, apparel and accessories. Same- and next-day deliveries will be fulfilled from hundreds of Hibbett and City Gear stores across the country.

“Customers shop Hibbett and City Gear for their favorite footwear and athletic-inspired apparel from top brands, and now they will have the opportunity to receive coveted items quicker than ever before with a seamless omnichannel shopping experience,” said Ben Knighten, senior vice president of operations, Hibbett. “Expanding our omnichannel fulfillment capabilities with Walmart GoLocal and Salesforce positions Hibbett and City Gear to provide our loyal customers with even more convenience.”

With 22% of global online apparel shoppers saying they would abandon their cart if same-day delivery isn’t an option, offering same-day and next-day delivery ensures Hibbett and City Gear are positioned to meet customer demand today and in the future. While shopping on Hibbett.com, Hibbett and City Gear customers can simply sort products available for same- or next-day delivery at checkout according to their zip code.

“Customers look to retailers for convenient and reliable delivery for general merchandise and apparel,” said Rina Hurst, vice president, Walmart GoLocal. “Ahead of the busy back-to-school season, expanding e-commerce and same-day delivery capabilities with Walmart GoLocal and Salesforce positions Hibbett to continue meeting customers’ expectations. We’re proud to work with them to deliver for their customers.”

Walmart GoLocal has enabled millions of deliveries for leading retailers across more than 10 verticals, and its partnership with Hibbett marks Walmart GoLocal’s expansion into the athletic-inspired fashion space.

Since deploying Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Hibbett has been able to focus on scalability to become one of the leading retailers in athletic footwear.

“A company’s order fulfillment strategy and operations are table stakes to its customer loyalty. Shoppers today expect speed and convenience when it comes to delivery and 74% of consumers say it takes less than three bad experiences before they switch brands,” said Michael Affronti, senior vice president and general manager of Commerce Cloud, Salesforce. “The combined power of Walmart GoLocal and Salesforce Commerce Cloud helps customers like Hibbett unlock a more seamless order fulfillment experience, deliver products to customers faster and drive efficiency in the last mile so that customers can get their products when and where they want them.”

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,169 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 36 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Walmart GoLocal

Walmart GoLocal offers businesses white-labeled, reliable delivery and fulfillment solutions. Backed by Walmart’s deep retail and logistics expertise, Walmart GoLocal partners with retailers and other businesses to activate delivery and fulfillment solutions to grow and scale their businesses. Launched in August 2021, Walmart GoLocal has enabled millions of deliveries for businesses nationwide with a 98%+ on-time, same-day delivery rate and no hidden fees. For more information on Walmart GoLocal, visit www.walmartgolocal.com.