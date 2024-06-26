OutSystems Announces Collaboration with KPMG in Canada to Accelerate Legacy Modernization for Canadian Enterprises

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today announced its collaboration with KPMG in Canada, a premier provider of professional services. The collaboration will empower Canadian enterprises with AI-driven digital transformation solutions to build mission-critical business applications.

" Our collaboration with KPMG in Canada underscores our commitment to bringing transformative digital solutions to customers across North America," said Paulo Rosado, founder and CEO of OutSystems. " Our collaboration has grown based on North American client momentum, and we see a significant opportunity to support the Canadian region, together. This collaboration will enable Canadian enterprises to innovate with software faster and more efficiently, infuse AI into their software development, and meet the evolving demands of the market, while maintaining the highest standards of security and scalability."

As organizations across Canada navigate the complexities of driving digital transformation and modernizing legacy applications, the need for visual, agile and robust software development platforms has never been greater. OutSystems and KPMG in Canada's deep industry expertise and strategic advisory capabilities provide customers with unparalleled support in building and deploying scalable, secure and mission-critical applications.

Key focus areas of the OutSystems and KPMG in Canada collaboration agreement include:

Legacy Modernization: Transform how Canadian enterprises modernize application platforms to build enterprise applications that improve performance, security, and integration capabilities. Generative AI (GenAI) and Software Development: Infuse GenAI into the power of low-code to enhance software development processes, enabling smarter, more intuitive applications. Government and Regulated Industries: Provide tailored solutions that meet the specific needs and regulatory requirements of government entities and regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, and energy, including accessibility considerations such as adherence to WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines).

" In today’s digital landscape, our clients need an AI-driven platform that transforms and modernizes their legacy applications to meet today’s demands,” said Sanjay Pathak, Partner and National Leader, Technology Strategy and Digital Transformation Services of KPMG in Canada. " With OutSystems, we can now offer Canadian enterprises a powerful platform to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and drive meaningful business outcomes."

About OutSystems

