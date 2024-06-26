Revere Payments Named BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partner

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revere Payments today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers access to Revere Payments’ platform of payments solutions.

“Revere Payments was looking for an e-commerce partner with innovative technology and strong UI/UX to round out our payment ecosystem. We wanted to work with a platform that could grow with our clients and work with enterprise clients and small businesses as they grow. BigCommerce was the solid choice,” said Wendy M. Kinney, founder and CEO of Revere Payments.

“The collaboration between Revere Payments and BigCommerce is a testament to our shared commitment to empowering our customers with seamless payment solutions and platforms without bias. By joining forces, we aim to offer businesses unparalleled convenience and efficiency in managing their online transactions with the assurance that each platform is built to scale as the company grows and meets the highest standards of PCI compliance with white-glove customer service. This partnership has the potential to open up new avenues for growth and success for merchants, and we're excited about the opportunities it brings to enhance the e-commerce experience," said Kinney.

Revere Payments is a leading payment processing company that offers a wide range of innovative solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses. With a focus on providing secure and efficient payment processing services, Revere Payments offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including point-of-sale systems, mobile payment options, online payment gateways, and customized payment processing software. Their offerings are designed to streamline payment processes, improve transaction security, and enhance the overall customer experience.

“Our partnership with Revere Payments further illustrates our commitment to providing customers access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "Revere Payments shares our desire to help brands and retailers sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service.

For more information, visit: https://reverepayments.com/industries/ecommerce/.

About Revere Payments

Revere Payments is a Christian fintech company that offers a range of payment technology solutions for businesses in various industries, including e-commerce, retail, restaurant, firearms, religious, political, CBD, and non-profit. Revere uses the same innovative technology as its parent company, Metrics Global, to bring seamless, secure online payments to any industry. For more information, please visit www.reverepayments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Truth Social.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca’s, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, Ted Baker, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.