360 Fire & Flood and CELTIC Restoration Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Offering

360 Fire & Flood ("360") and CELTIC Restoration Group ("CELTIC"), two distinguished names in the disaster restoration industry, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership between the two businesses. 360 Fire & Flood is a leading national disaster restoration company with locations in Michigan, Florida and Georgia. CELTIC is headquartered in Chicago, IL and is a full-service provider of restoration services to commercial clients. CELTIC and 360 Fire & Flood have enjoyed a successful commercial relationship over the past couple of years, over which time the businesses have grown to appreciate the strategic benefits of a formal partnership. These key strategic benefits include: (i) enhanced customer service and responsiveness through additional geographic strength in the Midwest; (ii) additional growth avenues and opportunities for employees in a larger combined organization that allows for greater advancement opportunities and sharing of best practices; and (iii) strong corporate cultures in both 360 Fire & Flood and CELTIC which share common values and are core to the businesses' successes. By combining resources, knowledge, and capabilities, the newly combined company is poised to deliver even more comprehensive and efficient restoration services to clients nationwide.

360 Fire & Flood President Jeff Levine said, “The partnership with CELTIC extends 360 Fire & Flood’s geographic reach and continues our commitment to providing best-in-class customer service.”

With a mutual dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, the merger not only enhances the company’s ability to reach more clients but also underscores its commitment to providing unparalleled support. Jeff Lenz, President of CELTIC, said “This partnership between CELTIC and 360 Fire & Flood arose organically, driven by a shared core value: Employees are our most valuable asset. By prioritizing them, we ensure they provide superior service to each and every one of our clients.” 360 Fire & Flood CEO Adam Becker added, “The pre-existing commercial relationship with CELTIC showed us that both organizations rely on our employees and strong company culture in order to produce the best possible results for our clients.”

The merger will not only enhance the company’s ability to respond swiftly to disasters but also streamline operations and improve efficiency. The leadership team at each business will remain unchanged and clients can expect the same level of professionalism, dedication, and quality service that both 360 Fire & Flood and CELTIC Restoration Group are known for, now with greater reach and capabilities.

For more information about the merger and the services offered by the newly formed partnership, visit https://www.celticrestorationgroup.com/ or https://360fireflood.com/

About 360 Fire & Flood

360 Fire & Flood is a leading national disaster restoration company committed to providing swift, comprehensive, and efficient solutions for fire, water, and other catastrophic events impacting commercial and industrial properties. With over 200 years of combined experience, the company's certified experts collaborate closely with clients and insurance providers to mitigate damage rapidly while making fiscally responsible decisions that minimize risks and disruptions. 360 Fire & Flood prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service and restoring properties seamlessly using state-of-the-art techniques.

About CELTIC Restoration Group

Celtic Restoration Group stands as Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana's premier restoration contractor, specializing in fire, water, and environmental damage. With a commitment to rapid response and comprehensive solutions, Celtic ensures minimal disruption and swift restoration for both commercial and residential properties. Their certified team collaborates with clients and insurance providers to deliver cost-effective, high-quality services. Offering 24/7 emergency support, Celtic Restoration Group prides itself on exceptional customer service and state-of-the-art techniques to restore normalcy efficiently and effectively.