TechTarget Announces Strategic Partnership to Integrate its Leading Account Intent Data Directly into the 6sense Revenue AI Platform

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), a global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, and 6sense, a global leader in using AI to help B2B revenue teams create, manage, and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership to integrate TechTarget’s proprietary account intent data into the 6sense Revenue AI™ Platform. This partnership brings mutual customers a potent new combination of intent data and capabilities to drive sales and marketing success.

6sense uses advanced AI and big data analytics to empower organizations with actionable insights and predictive intelligence. The innovative 6sense Revenue AI platform is designed to help businesses identify and engage with their most promising prospects at the right time, significantly enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of their sales and marketing efforts.

TechTarget’s Priority Engine™ Account Intent Feeds offering, launched in April 2024, is powered by TechTarget’s leading purchase intent data. TechTarget directly sources this data from the real, observed activity of known accounts and buyers coming to TechTarget’s expansive global network while conducting research in support of active B2B technology purchases. Leveraging Priority Engine Account Intent Feeds in addition to 6sense’s proprietary intent enables revenue teams at mutual customers to focus on the right accounts at the right time, drive deeper engagement and generate more revenue from account-based efforts.

The combined intent data sets represent a new opportunity for mutual customers to:

Create efficiency by identifying, prioritizing and targeting accounts who are actively consuming contextually relevant buy-cycle content

Inform better list segmentation and enable deeper personalization at scale with actionable insights into granular topical research and engagements with vendor content

Drive better sales and marketing efficiency, focus outreach and shorten sales cycles by eliminating false signals

“This partnership is very exciting as our customers are now able to directly access the breadth of TechTarget’s account intent signals within the 6sense platform. Priority Engine Account Intent Feeds provide unmatched precision to confidently identify high-value accounts that are most likely to buy. This rich data source, combined with 6sense’s proprietary intent data, provides them with a more complete view of who is in market,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “This is truly a ‘better together’ story that will help our mutual customers further refine their approach and more easily leverage this unique data directly in the 6sense platform to build segments and orchestrate account-based efforts.”

"The best B2B companies win over buyers and develop relationships long before buyers and sellers interact, which requires reliable signals to predict which accounts are in market," said Elliot Smith, Head of Partnerships at 6sense. "Our partners at TechTarget share our goal of providing best-in-class signals and intelligence to help sales and marketing teams focus on the right accounts at the right time to drive more meaningful engagement and revenue."

How the integration works

Mutual customers can create segments in 6sense based on TechTarget’s Account Intent Feed filters including Account Intent Range, Account Intent Trend and Account Engagements.

Account Intent Range - Numerical score ranges indicating changes in each account’s research activity and engagement with the vendor’s content and website

- Numerical score ranges indicating changes in each account’s research activity and engagement with the vendor’s content and website Account Intent Trend - Status indicating the account’s activity this week compared to previous weeks

- Status indicating the account’s activity this week compared to previous weeks Account Engagements - Filter based on an account’s engagement with the vendor including if an account viewed their content, clicked on their banner or visited their website

Expanding existing workflow capabilities — Historically, TechTarget customers have been able to leverage 6sense account lists directly within TechTarget Priority Engine via CRM integration to identify active, opt-in prospects for marketers and sellers to action on. In addition to this existing use case, this new integration capability to aggregate TechTarget Account Intent with other data sources in the 6sense platform to double verify intent signals, further prioritize accounts and fuel better ABM campaigns, digital advertising and other marketing activities.

Key Benefits

Account Prioritization and ABM refinement - Prioritize in-market accounts so revenue teams know where to focus and equip sellers with real insights for better personalization

Prioritize in-market accounts so revenue teams know where to focus and equip sellers with real insights for better personalization Double Verify Account Intent - Identify accounts that are verified by 6sense and other data providers in that system in addition to being in market with TechTarget.

Identify accounts that are verified by 6sense and other data providers in that system in addition to being in market with TechTarget. Greenfield Account Identification - Expand their reach by identifying net new accounts in the customer’s target universe who are actively researching their solutions

Expand their reach by identifying net new accounts in the customer’s target universe who are actively researching their solutions Fuel more precise and efficient digital advertising - Increase targeting accuracy and campaign ROI for social and programmatic ad buys.

This is the first offering in a partnership that is expected to drive breakthrough outcomes for mutual customers by bringing together two proven leaders of intent data and RevTech. It will significantly help GTM teams accelerate opportunities, pipeline, and revenue with their highest value accounts.

“Combining account intent from TechTarget Account Intent Feeds and 6sense is not just a gut feeling for the sales team,” said early adopters Chaun Klemetsrud, Account Based Marketing Manager and Joel Klink, Director of Marketing Operations at Arctic Wolf. “It is two qualified industry leaders saying there is intent at the account so the BDRs know where to focus. It is already influencing our pipeline after only a month.”

For more information on how TechTarget Account Intent Feeds integrate with 6sense, click here.

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage, and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate, and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across approximately 150 websites and 1,000 webinars and virtual event channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

