KBRA Assigns AA- Rating to Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority McCormick Place Expansion Project Refunding Bonds Series 2024A and Series 2024B; Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority McCormick Place Expansion Project Refunding Bonds, Series 2024A and McCormick Place Expansion Project Refunding Bonds, Series 2024B. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA- for outstanding McCormick Place Expansion Project Bonds. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

State sales tax revenue support for bond repayment offsets cyclical vulnerability of Authority tax revenues; bond security features strong State non-impairment language.

Expansive state-wide sales tax base provides extraordinary coverage of more than 25x maximum permissible debt service.

State appropriation actions in support of MPEA underscore the importance of McCormick Place to regional and state economy.

Credit Challenges

Bonds are secured by restaurant, hotel, rental car, and sales taxes, which prior to rebounding had been adversely affected by COVID-19 related restrictions.

Determination to match Authority tax revenues with annual debt service requirements, and minimize application of State sales tax revenues, may necessitate continued debt restructuring.

Vulnerability of State appropriation dependent payment mechanism underscored by absence of timely action in 2015.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Authority tax revenues increase sharply and provide coverage of debt service requirements, obviating the need for debt restructuring.

For Downgrade

State leverages Build Illinois Bond debt levels to the maximum permitted level in combination with a significant economic downturn that results in a sharp reduction in available State sales tax revenues for MPEA Bond debt service.

