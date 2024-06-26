EVgo and Regency Centers Open Newest Fast Charging Station in Longstanding Partnership, Expanding Footprint to More Than 120 Stalls Across U.S.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) (“Regency” or “Regency Centers”), today announced the opening of a new fast charging station at Blakeney Town Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Blakeney Town Center station is conveniently located at 9870 Rea Rd in Charlotte near the city’s major roadways, including Interstate 485, with multiple shopping and dining options for EV drivers, along with a suite of other amenities.

The latest station opening builds upon the partnership between EVgo and Regency Centers, which first began in 2020. To date, the companies have opened more than 120 public fast charging stalls at approximately 40 Regency properties across 10 states, with additional stations at locations in Maryland, Massachusetts, and Texas slated to open over the next year. All new stations opened under the partnership are expected to feature at least one high-power 350kW fast charger capable of simultaneously charging two vehicles.

“As EVgo continues to deploy fast charging infrastructure across the country, partners like Regency Centers play a vital role in our ability to provide charging options in convenient locations with a variety of amenities,” said Marcy Bauer, Senior Vice President of Deployment at EVgo. “The opening of our latest station in Charlotte is yet another success story in our longstanding relationship with Regency, and we look forward to building additional charging stations through the partnership over the coming years.”

The new station was built with funding support from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and as part of EVgo’s collaboration with General Motors. With the addition of this station in Charlotte, EVgo and Regency Centers have now opened a total of seven sites across major metropolitan areas in North Carolina, including Charlotte, Durham, and Raleigh.

“Our retail communities bring people together to shop, dine, and gather, making public charging stations a nice amenity for EV drivers visiting our properties,” said Mark Peternell, VP of Sustainability at Regency Centers. “By growing our partnership and providing increased access to reliable and convenient public fast charging options from networks like EVgo, we can support the widespread adoption of EVs in the U.S. as well as our sustainability goals.”

For more information about the EVgo charging network, please visit www.evgo.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, featuring over 1,000 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.