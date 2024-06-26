Kopin Selected to Develop Integrated Eyepiece Assembly for US Army’s Next Generation-Short Range Interceptor Missile Program

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions and high-performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced it has received a contract to develop a high-resolution eyepiece assembly for use in the new Commanders Launch Assembly (CLA), used in the US Army’s Next Generation-Short Range Interceptor (NG-SRI) system.

The U.S. Army has long-planned to pursue a next-generation interceptor for short-range air defense; and the effort has become even more urgent with US stockpiles of Stinger missiles now being sent to support in Ukraine. The Army is pursuing a Stinger missile replacement for short-range air defense that can achieve faster speeds, overcome enemy radio-frequency jamming and hit more challenging targets, like drones, with greater precision and accuracy, according to the service’s Program Executive Officer for Missiles and Space.

More than 100,000 Stinger missiles were produced during the production run of the original version. The Army no longer builds the original version of the Stinger missiles and envisions replacing the old missiles and future demands, with the NG-SRI design.

“We are very pleased to be selected for this important program; and we believe a Kopin high performance Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) microdisplay, when coupled with our proprietary wide field-of-view optics, is an ideal solution for NG-SRI,” said Bill Maffucci, Kopin’s Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “We believe the opportunity to supply our eyepiece assemblies for missile launch targeting and control systems provides Kopin with a significant expansion of our market, product base, production quantities and significant revenue potential of approximately $5 million to $10 million per year, for several years, once production begins.”

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

