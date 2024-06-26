B-Secur and SweatWorks to Elevate Fitness Technology

ARLINGTON, Va. & BELFAST, Northern Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A strategic partnership has been forged between SweatWorks, a digital agency for the fitness, wellness, and healthcare industries, and B-Secur, an advanced biosensing technology company, to provide consumers with superior health and wellness insights, enhancing users' performance, safety, and overall wellbeing.

By integrating B-Secur’s HeartKey® technology, a suite of FDA-cleared algorithms and analytics, with SweatWorks' market-leading digital fitness solutions, they are working with global fitness brands to set a new standard for seamless, personalized fitness and health management.

“B-Secur shares the same passion for data, innovation and integrity as SweatWorks. This strategic partnership continues to build on our ecosystem of best-in-class technologies and solutions that our brands can now leverage,” said Mohammed Iqbal, Founder and CEO of SweatWorks, founded in 2012 and which has worked with leading brands such as Equinox, Nike, Bose, SoulCycle, Strava and Beachbody.

“As fitness and wellness continues to play an increasingly important role in healthcare, data fidelity and FDA-cleared technologies will be a vital component in our hardware and software strategy.”

B-Secur Chief Commercial Officer, Brian Pitstick said; “We are excited to partner with SweatWorks to expand the reach of our mutual capabilities and set a new standard in fitness and health management. This partnership will specifically serve customers in the consumer wearable devices market, fitness brands, and health and wellness providers, ensuring our B2B solutions elevate their products and services.

“With the digital fitness market expected to reach US$126.50bn by 2028*, we see a tremendous opportunity to meet the growing demand for personalized health data and deliver innovative solutions to our customers."

* Source: Statista - The Digital Fitness & Wellbeing Market is projected to experience a steady annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 7.83%, resulting in a market volume of US$126.50bn by 2028.

About B-Secur

B-Secur is an advanced biosensing technology company on a mission to set a new level of care in health monitoring through development of both on-device and cloud applications, driving preventative and proactive fitness and health management. B-Secur's signal processing provides medical-grade ECG data for faster, more confident diagnosis, treatment, and management. B-Secur is ISO 13485:2016 certified.

About Sweatworks

SweatWorks, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Arlington, VA, is a leading technology agency for fitness and wellness brands across the US, UK/EUR, and LATAM. Guided by visionary leader Mohammed Iqbal, we specialize in strategy, product development, industrial/user experience design, and software/hardware engineering to create first-to-market fitness products that improve people's lives. Our team, comprising former collegiate athletes and professionals from brands like OrangeTheory Fitness and SoulCycle, brings deep industry insight. With over 50 digital projects and 300,000 hardware units shipped globally, we deliver tailored solutions that exceed client expectations, collaborating with top brands like SoulCycle, Equinox, CITYROW, Beachbody, Myxfitness, Strava, pvolve, and Waterrower.