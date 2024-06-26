WB Wood Announces Strategic Alliance With Sequoyah Office Interiors (SOI), an Authorized Contract Furniture Dealer, Haworth Distributor, and Certified Woman and Minority Owned Business Enterprise (WMBE)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WB Wood, a leading provider of office furniture solutions, is thrilled to announce a new strategic alliance with Sequoyah Office Interiors (SOI), a distinguished Woman and Minority Owned Business Enterprise (WMBE) spearheaded by Victoria Landau who has over 20 years of experience in the industry. With a strong commitment to diversity and a focus on innovation, Sequoyah is dedicated to revolutionizing workspaces through its unique approach.

Sequoyah Office Interiors’ philosophy stems from its Cherokee heritage and its commitment to empowering women in today's world. SOI combines tradition with innovation to create unique and functional workspaces. With a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, Sequoyah Office Interiors delivers exceptional, client-tailored services.

"We believe that offices are more than just physical spaces—they are environments where ideas flourish and collaboration thrives," says Victoria Landau, CEO/Principal of Sequoyah Office Interiors. "Our goal is to design offices that not only meet practical requirements but also reflect our clients' values and aspirations."

Sustainability and community development are central pillars of Sequoyah Office Interiors’ mission, highlighting its reverence for the earth and unwavering commitment to service. By prioritizing these values, Sequoyah sets itself apart as a forward-thinking leader in the realm of design, furniture services and project management.

"We are excited about our alliance with Sequoyah Office Interiors," says Richard Mines, Principal at WB Wood. "Their unwavering commitment to diversity and innovation harmonizes seamlessly with our core values. Together, we anticipate an enriching collaboration aimed at delivering innovative solutions to our esteemed clients."

This strategic alliance between WB Wood and Sequoyah Office Interiors signifies a significant milestone in fostering diversity and driving innovation within the office furniture industry. Through the synergy of their expertise and shared values, both companies are committed to delivering unparalleled service and support to their valued clients.

For more information about Sequoyah Office Interiors, please visit www.sequoyahofficeinteriors.com.

About WB Wood:

Founded in 1905, WB Wood is a leading furniture dealership and management company based in the New York metro region, serving a wide range of clients nationwide. As a Haworth Best in Class Dealer and representative of over 300 furniture manufacturers, WB Wood offers a diverse selection of products to meet various design and budget needs. Specializing in procurement, furniture, and project management services, WB Wood works closely with architects, design firms, and consultants to deliver tailored solutions to organizations, healthcare, and education facilities. Learn more at wbwood.com.

About Sequoyah Office Interiors:

Sequoyah Office Interiors is a Woman and Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (WMBE) that blends tradition and innovation to revolutionize workspaces. With a focus on diversity, sustainability, and community development, Sequoyah Office Interiors delivers exceptional, tailored services. Specializing in design, furniture procurement, and project management, it optimizes functionality and aesthetics in modern commercial environments. Learn more at sequoyahofficeinteriors.com.