RobotLAB Ignites Robotics Access and Integration in Northwest Chicago With New Franchise Deal

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RobotLAB, the premier robotics integrator that has delivered impactful business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, has proudly debuted in Illinois, headed by local business leader and experienced RobotLAB supplier, Matt Ortolondo. RobotLAB’s expansion to the Northwest Chicago area encompasses more than 33,500 businesses and nearly 238,600 residents in Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wood Dale. Launched in 2023 to meet the growing demand for AI and robotics business solutions, RobotLAB’s first-of-its-kind robotics franchising program will increase access to automation and operational efficiency solutions like cleaning, delivery and customer service robots throughout Northwest Chicago, allowing businesses of all sizes to implement cost-saving robot technologies. In addition to Northwest Chicago, RobotLAB has signed nearly 30 franchise territories that span major metropolitan areas in Texas, North Carolina and New York. More than 20 additional territories are currently in final contract stages.

“Chicago, with its numerous airports, hotels, corporate campuses and more, is rife with opportunity for modernization and the implementation of robotic enhancements,” said Elad Inbar, Founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “We are proud to partner with Matt Ortolondo, a former RobotLAB supplier, to lead the Northwest Chicago location, as his passion for robotics and strong local connections will be instrumental in introducing RobotLAB’s portfolio to businesses of all sizes in the region.”

As a longtime RobotLAB supplier, Ortolondo brings valuable technology industry insights, leadership experience and knowledge of RobotLAB’s impressive robotic portfolio to this new venture. The newest RobotLAB outpost will allow Ortolondo to seamlessly deliver to northwest Chicago-area businesses RobotLAB’s best-in-class services, including sales, tailored programming, onsite integration and repairs. Local owners preferring to test the robots in their businesses before fully integrating will have the opportunity to do so.

“I’m deeply familiar with the Chicago-area business landscape and RobotLAB’s wide-ranging and industry-leading robotics portfolio, which has given me the unique perspective of understanding how RobotLAB can thrive in our tech-forward community,” said Ortolondo. “RobotLAB is pioneering expanded access to robotics nationwide, and I am eager to lead northwest Chicago’s local industries through an unprecedented digital and technological transformation.”

With an impressive roster of longstanding partnerships spanning the world’s top robot manufacturers and more than 10,000 robots deployed across the globe, RobotLAB is proud to share 15+ years of expertise with franchise partners and the local communities they serve. Aiming to increase access to robotics and AI solutions across the U.S., RobotLAB’s revolutionary franchising opportunity allows local franchise partners like Ortolondo to seamlessly introduce businesses in their territories to the power of automation. RobotLAB’s franchise program boasts minimal overhead, comprehensive online and in-person training, limited staffing requirements and attractive revenue opportunities in a fast-growing industry with limitless potential. Plus, the program’s low cost of entry and thorough training module make it ideal for entrepreneurs looking to enter the franchising world, as well as experienced franchisees seeking portfolio diversification with a first-of-its-kind opportunity. Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs) have been cleared in all 50 U.S. states. For more information about RobotLAB’s franchising program, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.