Loop Media, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Outpatient Imaging Affiliates to Enhance Patient Experience in Imaging Centers Nationwide

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming CTV platform that provides curated music videos, sports highlights, news, premium entertainment channels, and digital signage for businesses, and Outpatient Imaging Affiliates (OIA), a leading developer and operator of outpatient imaging centers, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership designed to enhance the patient experience in imaging centers nationwide, further expanding Loop’s footprint with medical-related venues across the nation.

OIA collaborates with healthcare providers, including health systems, academic medical centers, and radiology groups, to develop, market, and manage high-quality, patient-friendly, service-oriented outpatient imaging centers. Well-known health system partners include MedStar Health, UVA Health, Vanderbilt Health, Jefferson Health, and UCONN Health. OIA operates 62 hospitals and clinics, serving over 10 million patients annually.

By investing equity alongside local partners, OIA provides its joint ventures with comprehensive development, management, marketing, billing, and additional services. OIA's imaging centers range from single to full-modality facilities, offering various services such as PET/CT, MRI, CT, ultrasound, mammography, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry (DEXA), and plain film X-ray procedures.

Loop Media, Inc. will provide streaming content and digital signage for OIA's imaging center waiting rooms as part of this partnership. This initiative aims to enhance the patient experience by offering engaging content and improving communication through digital signage, which displays vital information while patients wait for their procedures.

" We are excited to partner with Loop Media, Inc. to bring a new level of service to our patients," said Devon Bloom, Chief Operating Officer of Outpatient Imaging Affiliates. " By incorporating Loop's advanced digital signage solutions, we aim to create a more informative and enjoyable environment for those visiting our centers during what could be a stressful time."

" We are thrilled to collaborate with OIA, a leader in the outpatient imaging sector," said Tara Kolakowski, Head of Enterprise Business Development for Loop Media, Inc. " Our streaming content and digital signage will provide more engaging content to patients, enhancing their overall experience, and our digital signage will allow locations to inform patients on important information with ease. Making patient visits better and employees' jobs easier."

About Outpatient Imaging Affiliates

Outpatient Imaging Affiliates partners with healthcare providers to develop, market, and operate patient-friendly, service-oriented outpatient imaging centers. OIA invests equity in each project alongside its local partners, providing comprehensive development, management, marketing, billing, and collection services.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop®") (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / streaming / digital out-of-home TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop® TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop® Player.

Loop® TV’s digital video content is streamed to millions of viewers in CTV / streaming / digital out-of-home locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, among many other venues in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Loop® TV is fueled by one of the largest and most important premium short-form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content, and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a wide variety of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from programmatic and direct advertising, and subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv.

