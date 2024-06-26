Superscapes Partners with Irving-based On Duty Tree & Landscape Expanding Its Footprint and Portfolio of Services

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superscapes, an industry leading provider of commercial landscaping services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of On Duty Tree & Landscape (On Duty), marking a strategic move to enhance its presence in North Texas and Houston.

Serving the Dallas and Houston markets for the last 16 years, On Duty has garnered a sterling reputation within the commercial landscaping industry. Founded and operated by industry veteran Sha Clayton, the brother of Superscapes CEO Shawn Clayton, On Duty’s service offerings include commercial maintenance, installation, and tree work with a focus on multi-family properties.

Shawn Clayton, CEO of Superscapes, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "I am thrilled to welcome Sha Clayton and the On Duty team to the Superscapes family. For a quarter of a century, we have taken great pride in the award-winning service and satisfaction our customers have grown to expect and appreciate. During that time, Sha has successfully built his company into a like-minded business focused on excellence and client satisfaction. He is now working alongside our management team as he services his existing clients and helps build our multi-family division."

Sha Clayton, who will continue to serve in a management role, added, "As we sought out a partner to help us accelerate our growth, the answer turned out to be a company I’ve known since its infancy. Combining forces with my brother's company was a natural fit. I look forward to contributing to the expansion of Superscapes and bringing our combined expertise to a broader client base."

The acquisition of On Duty aligns with Superscapes' strategic vision for expansion and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering outstanding services to clients. As Superscapes integrates the expertise and resources of On Duty, the combined entity is poised to set new standards of excellence in the landscaping industry.

"With the addition of On Duty, Superscapes is excited to extend our footprint into Houston, one of the fastest-growing markets in the country," said James Kay, Principal of Crux Capital. "This strategic expansion not only enables us to better serve some of our existing clients in a new market but also significantly enhances our capabilities in the multi-family space. We look forward to the new opportunities this partnership will bring and to continuing our commitment to excellence in every project we undertake."

About Superscapes:

Superscapes is a leading provider of commercial landscaping design, installation, and maintenance services in Texas and Arkansas. Founded in 2000, the company enjoys an unsurpassed reputation for quality, service and execution and serves as the official landscaping company of the Dallas Cowboys. Superscapes’ clients include many notable owners, general contractors and developers throughout the region. For more information, visit: www.superscapes.net.

About Crux Capital:

Crux Capital, the private equity firm behind Superscapes, is dedicated to investing in and growing small, profitable companies. Focused on a select number of high-quality businesses, Crux Capital collaborates with management teams to build long-term value. The firm works closely with company management, implementing strategies to unlock and maximize value over time. For more information, visit: www.crux-cap.com.