Fashion Meets Flavor: HEINZ and kate spade new york Debut Red-Hot Capsule Collection

CHICAGO & PITTSBURGH & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, HEINZ and kate spade new york announce a delicious new global partnership to debut a limited-edition collection just in time for summer. Both brands have fostered generations of loyal fans with their kitchen and closet staples, making this partnership an unexpected yet natural fit that embraces the spirit of both HEINZ and kate spade new york.

The partnership and one-of-a-kind capsule collection draw inspiration from each brand’s signature DNA -- HEINZ’s beloved iconography and unmistakable ketchup red color and kate spade new york’s colorful, iconic and joyful styles. Featuring totes, pouches, small leather goods, ready to wear tees, footwear, keychains, phone cases and more, this new line will elevate all of summer’s special moments.

“With this new line of ‘condiment couture,’ we’re excited to partner with the iconic kate spade new york brand to pay homage to the beloved HEINZ brand,” says Megan Lang, Head of Global HEINZ Brand Communications and Creativity. “kate spade new york shares many values with HEINZ – from creating products of the highest quality that are expertly crafted by masters and leave no detail untouched, to exhibiting true devotion to our fans. In return, both brands have incredibly loyal fanbases that transcend generations. At HEINZ, we love to celebrate the unique and unconventional ways our fans show their love for us, and this collection is the perfect opportunity to do so.”

"At kate spade new york, we believe in exploring the journey of self-expression through style in fun, unexpected ways,” says Jennifer Lyu, SVP and Head of Design at kate spade new york. “It’s the thoughtful details that bring this collection with HEINZ to life - from the embellishments on the tee and the way our 3D ketchup bag looks just like that classic red and white packet. The playful designs are perfect for all of summer’s special moments, capturing the spirit of the season. I’m excited for customers across generations to experience a little piece of the magic we created with HEINZ.”

The HEINZ x kate spade new york collection is designed to deliver fans exciting and unexpected ways to express their love for the iconic brands and stay on trend with one of the year’s hottest colors. Launching under HEINZ’s global creative strategy, “Irrational Love,” the new collection showcases how ketchup lovers and fashion connoisseurs alike can leave a red-hot spark wherever they go this summer. No barbecue, park picnic or baseball game will be complete without HEINZ or kate spade new york.

The limited-edition collection, ranging from $45 to $398 USD, will be available for purchase at select kate spade new york stores, select department stores and wholesale locations and online at katespade.com in global markets including China, Europe, Japan, North America and Southeast Asia. For more information on this one-of-a-kind collection, follow @heinz and @katespadeny on social media.

About The Kraft Heinz Company:

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2023 net sales of approximately $27 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

About kate spade new york:

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, kate spade new york has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, kate spade new york offers a distinctive point of view, and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. kate spade new york is part of the Tapestry house of brands.