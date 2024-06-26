31-Provider FQHC to Leverage eClinicalWorks AI-Driven EHR and Sunoh.ai

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that California-based FQHC Imperial Beach Community Clinic selected eClinicalWorks AI solutions, healow® patient engagement solutions, and AI-powered medical scribe, Sunoh.ai. These implementations allow the practice to optimize clinical workflows and improve patient care. Last year, eClinicalWorks integrated a series of transformative AI features into its EHR system, including integration with AI medical scribe Sunoh.ai.

Imperial Beach Community Clinic’s (IBCC) mission is to provide high-quality medical care to the local community, serving more than 10,000 patients annually. The practice offers comprehensive healthcare services, including primary care, internal medicine, dental, behavioral health, cardiology, chiropractic services, and SUD treatment. By leveraging the fully integrated intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR with AI capabilities and healow patient engagement solutions, IBCC aims to reduce administrative burdens, allowing providers to enhance their focus on patient care, which improves the patient experience and overall practice efficiency.

“eClinicalWorks is a one-stop solution to help uplift the entire healthcare experience of our community,” said Carole Veloso, chief executive officer at Imperial Beach Community Clinic. “Our mission is to foster a healthier community by delivering exceptional healthcare services and resources. Our collaboration with other healthcare providers and organizations amplifies our capacity to serve our community better. Introducing eClinicalWorks advanced AI solutions, including Sunoh.ai AI-powered medical scribe, is a step towards improving our practice's efficiency. This will offer relief from repetitive documentation and help focus on improving the patient-provider interaction.”

Sunoh.ai is an advanced AI tool trusted by over 40,000 providers nationwide that transcribes and creates customized highlights, alerts, next steps, and patient visit summaries for provider approval. It captures crucial details, including lab orders, imaging, medication instructions, referrals, and follow-up appointments.

"Sunoh.ai assists healthcare providers in saving up to 8-10 hours weekly on clinical documentation," said Saurabh Singh, vice president of Sunoh.ai. “With its cutting-edge technology and innovation, Sunoh.ai transforms natural conversations between providers and patients into clinical documentation. By automating documentation, it reduces the administrative burdens, helping providers fully focus on patient care."

“Our goal at eClinicalWorks is to help healthcare providers do what they do best: care for their patients,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “We are proud to partner with the Imperial Beach Community Clinic and offer our cutting-edge AI solutions, including the integration with Sunoh.ai medical scribe, to help them deliver the best possible care to their patients and streamline clinical workflows.”

eClinicalWorks is a leading provider of intelligent cloud-based and AI-driven EHR, offering comprehensive and unified solutions for health centers nationwide. It offers innovative solutions that enable simplified documentation, interoperability, and enhanced patient engagement. eClinicalWorks is designed to help healthcare providers optimize resources, focus on patient care, and reduce costs.

About Imperial Beach Community Clinic (IBCC)

Founded in 1971, Imperial Beach Community Clinic and FQHC is dedicated to transforming the health landscape of San Diego's South Bay community. With a vision to ensure all residents have access to high-quality primary care and health education, the clinic actively contributes to promoting a healthier community. This commitment is demonstrated through its mission to provide top-tier healthcare services and resources, particularly focusing on serving the underserved. To know more visit https://www.ibclinic.org/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.

About healow®

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.