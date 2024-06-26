Hollywood Feed to Transform Workforce Operations with AI-Driven Legion WFM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legion Technologies, an innovator in workforce management (WFM), today announced it is working with Hollywood Feed to improve labor efficiency and employee engagement across the pet food and products retailer’s 170 locations. From automated scheduling to demand forecasting, Hollywood Feed will leverage the intelligent automation delivered by Legion’s WFM Platform to transform its workforce operations, providing its frontline workers with a better hourly employee experience while streamlining business operations.

With operations spanning 19 states, Hollywood Feed is consistently ranked at the top of consumer choice awards. However, with more than 1,200 employees and rapid growth, they needed a modern workforce management solution that could help them scale, intelligently automate key processes, and improve the employee experience.

“At the heart of our business, we have a ‘Do what’s right’ approach – whether that’s doing what’s right for our customers or for our employees,” said Craig Barnes, Chief Operating Officer of Hollywood Feed. “With Legion WFM, we’ll be able to streamline our operations by intelligently automating a wide scope of manual activities, from reporting to demand forecasting, scheduling to employee communication. Legion WFM will enable us to free up a significant amount of time for our managers while ensuring we have the best people working at the best times.”

The Legion WFM Platform maximizes labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously through the power of intelligent automation. Legion's data-driven approach produces highly accurate demand forecasts, automatically optimizes schedules, and provides actionable insights so employers with a large hourly workforce–like Hollywood Feed–can control labor costs, increase productivity, and minimize compliance risk.

“Retailers like Hollywood Feed are facing considerable challenges as they increase their geographic footprint, store count, number of employees, and ability to reach more customers. Intelligent automation is key to both streamlining business operations while creating a better employee experience,” said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder of Legion Technologies. “With artificial intelligence at its core, the Legion WFM Platform delivers intelligent automation that streamlines labor operations processes while vastly improving employee engagement. By automating scheduling, reporting, and other typically manual workforce management processes for Hollywood Feed, Legion WFM will help free their managers and enable new levels of productivity.”

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM Platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Riverwood Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings for two consecutive years. For more information, visit https://legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Hollywood Feed

Hollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in 170 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed and its family of brands have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024, Best Pet Supply Stores by Dallas A-List, Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best Self Atlanta Magazine's Best Pet Store, Best Pet Food and Supplies in the Best of Denton County Awards, and Best New Business by Cary Living Magazine in North Carolina. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn’t love it or if you don’t love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at hollywoodfeed.com and facebook.com/hwfeed.