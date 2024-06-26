SSR Mining Selects ISNetworld for Contractor Management

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management system for its Seabee Operations, a high grade underground mine specializing in the production of gold doré bars. ISN will assist SSR Mining’s Seabee Operations with enhancing its contractor management process through all aspects of review and verification, contractor communication and compliance, scorecard creation and ongoing monitoring.

“Through our partnership with ISN, we are implementing industry best practices and keeping worker health and safety at the forefront of our production operations at Seabee by leveraging a trusted process followed by many of our peers,” said Ken Worobec, Superintendent, Safety at SSR Mining. “Working closely with ISN will enable us to uphold the highest standards for contractor onboarding, training and compliance, which will ultimately create a safer environment for all workers at the Seabee Operations.”

Located in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, the Seabee facility produces gold doré bars which are then shipped to a third-party refinery. SSR Mining chose to partner with ISN based on its strong presence throughout the Canadian Industry and experience providing best-in-class capabilities and insights through its contractor management platform, including the ability to manage the qualifications and mobilization of workers.

“The addition of SSR Mining to our established base of customers in Canada and across the globe is a testament to our track record of helping organizations achieve compliance and ensure that workers return home safely each day,” said Kim Ritchie, Vice President, Canada at ISN. “We look forward to partnering with SSR Mining to meet its contractor management goals, which will contribute to creating a safer, more sustainable environment for all workers.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting nearly 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with nearly 80,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s platforms, ISNetworld and Transparency-One, include data-driven insights and tools that help companies mitigate risks associated with global operations such as supply chain mapping and management, regulatory compliance, environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges, training and program conformance.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.