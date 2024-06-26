Harps Food Stores’ Shoppers To Benefit From Real-Time Savings at Checkout With Birdzi and ECRS

ISELIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today announced an API integration with ECRS, an industry-leading provider of innovative and modern retail point-of-sale (POS) solutions, alongside their joint customer Harps Food Stores. Grocers that utilize Birdzi’s and ECRS’ collaborative integration, such as Harps, can now enable their customers to redeem digital coupons, loyalty rewards and Birdzi’s hyper-personalized VISPER offers in real time as they shop.

Since its founding, Birdzi has worked with its retail partners to reimagine how grocers approach customer engagement. Birdzi's VISPER 2.0 solution, launched in 2022, has turned the company’s Customer Intelligence Platform into the industry’s most sophisticated personalization and engagement ecosystem. With this latest integration, shopper and basket information from ECRS’s point-of-sale software, CATAPULT® Retail POS, is relayed directly into Birdzi’s Customer Intelligence Platform in real time, allowing for immediate and seamless execution of a shopper’s personalized discounts and promotional offers at the POS.

“The collaborative integration between Birdzi and ECRS allows Harps to provide our loyal shoppers with effortless access to immediate savings that matter to them,” said David Ganoung, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Harps Food Stores. “We strive to provide Harps customers with personalized and curated experiences.”

This integration has already been deployed at over 80 Harps locations across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Prior to the partnership’s deployment, Harps had implemented Birdzi’s Customer Intelligence Platform, including the deployment of a mobile rewards app, personalized ad flyers and digital coupons to digitally engage and maintain loyalty with its customers. To simplify access to Birdzi’s personalized digital coupons and loyalty offers and build on the partnership’s success, Harps sought to offer its customers a frictionless checkout experience.

“Grocers are always looking for the latest developments to take their customer engagement to the next level,” said Brad Tracy, VP of direct sales, ECRS. “This strategic implementation with Birdzi allows grocery retailers to inspire heightened loyalty from their customers by offering a more elevated shopping experience with automatic redemption of rewards and discounts.”

To offer this elevated experience, Birdzi and ECRS have streamlined the purchasing process to ensure immediate access to important savings. Now, Harps customers can redeem their personalized digital coupons and loyalty offers seamlessly at checkout and see their purchases and club balances reflected in their digital wallets in real time.

“Birdzi is committed to helping our long-time grocery customers like Harps find new and innovative ways to engage with their loyal shoppers, and collaborating with cutting-edge technology partners like ECRS allows us to make our customers’ jobs easier,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “As our exceptional partner ecosystem continues to grow, the Birdzi platform will continue to evolve with the flexibility to deliver scalable, efficient and tailored solutions to help our valued partners achieve their business goals.”

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: www.birdzi.com.

About ECRS

ECRS is a US-based, Certified Evergreen™ transaction and retail solutions provider, with a successful track record that stretches over 30 years. ECRS future-proofs local and regional retailers to win in today’s market, while preparing them for tomorrow’s opportunities. ECRS’ revolutionary CATAPULT® POS system is the market’s only truly unified transaction platform, running in thousands of locations across North America. With CATAPULT, the point of sale, self-checkout, deli scales, fuel pump, pharmacy, web-store, inventory, customer loyalty, back office, e-commerce, and enterprise management all share one single transactional logic. Unified Transaction Logic™ empowers retailers to prosper by providing actionable business intelligence across their enterprise. Unifying hardware, software, and services, ECRS offers friction-free, cost-saving solutions that increase customer engagement while transforming the consumer experience.