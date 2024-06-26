Queens Carbon Set to Receive $14.5M Scaleup Funding to Pilot Its Breakthrough Carbon Neutral Cement Technology

PINE BROOK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Queens Carbon, a startup company developing a ground breaking technology to eliminate CO 2 emissions from the cement industry, today announced that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy (ARPA-E) has selected the company to receive $14.5M in funding as part of its Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP) program. Queens Carbon will use this funding to pilot its novel low temperature, zero CO 2 technology in partnership with a commercial partner in the cement industry.

“We know that cement manufacturing requires innovative, scalable solutions to overcome the environmental impacts and logistical hurdles of traditional cement production. Queens Carbon is committed to tackling these challenges,” said ARPA-E Director Evelyn N. Wang. “Through SCALEUP, Queens Carbon will build on prior work funded by ARPA-E and develop an integrated pilot facility at an existing cement production site to produce carbon-neutral materials in support of decarbonizing cement production.”

Queens Carbon is developing an energy-efficient approach to producing carbon-neutral supplemental cementitious materials (SCM) from industry standard raw materials to enable an unlimited SCM supply for an increasingly urbanized world. Queens Carbon’s Q-SCMs are used to replace 20-50% of the high-CO 2 binder used to produce cement. The approach will meet the challenges of increasing demand for cement with a scalable source of SCMs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of cement and concrete products while remaining cost competitive. Queens Carbon plans to deploy a pilot plant capable of producing 10 tonnes of SCMs daily.

The SCALEUP program supports the scaling of disruptive new technologies across the full spectrum of energy and industrial applications, ensuring that strategic U.S. innovations are well-positioned for commercial deployment and investment from the private sector. Queens Carbon’s project was selected by ARPA-E from a highly competitive pool of industry applicants to support the scaling of its breakthrough production process to lower the CO 2 emissions of the cement industry.

“This SCALEUP grant is a tremendous step forward on our path to commercialization,” said Daniel Kopp, CEO of Queens Carbon. “Partnering with ARPA-E and a major cement industry player to deploy, operate, and optimize our 10 tonnes per day pilot plant will put us on an accelerated path to gigatonne-scale CO 2 reductions”

Queens Carbon is building a sustainable future by eliminating deep-rooted CO 2 emissions in industrial manufacturing and beyond. Queens’s patented hydrothermal process dramatically reduces the energy needed to decompose carbonate minerals and allows for the capture of all CO 2 produced during the reaction. This low energy solution for carbonate processing creates a commercially viable path for carbon neutral cement production. At scale, this technology will enable gigaton-scale reductions in industrial CO 2 emissions via avoidance, capture, and production of carbon-neutral cementitious products.

