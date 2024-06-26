Babcock & Wilcox Awarded More Than $18 Million for Emissions Control Technology Rebuilds

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental business segment has recently been awarded more than $18 million in contracts to design and supply wet and dry electrostatic precipitator (ESP) rebuilds for particulate emissions control in utility and industrial facilities in the United States and Europe.

“B&W Environmental’s wet and dry ESP technologies have applications for particulate emissions reduction in a wide variety of industries, including power, waste-to-energy, petrochemical, cement mining and metals and glass manufacturing," said Jimmy Morgan, B&W Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “In addition to servicing B&W Environmental-designed ESPs, we have decades of experience in providing replacement parts and upgrades for our competitors’ equipment.”

“These recent contracts demonstrate the key role B&W Environmental’s technologies play in helping customers all around the world to meet stringent environmental and air quality regulations,” Morgan added. “We appreciate of the confidence our customers have shown in our ability to assist them with these challenges.”

B&W’s dry and wet ESPs are customizable for a broad range of applications, including the control of particulate emissions from various solid fuels, organic fumes and sulfuric acid, as well as flue gas pretreatment for post-combustion carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture systems.

