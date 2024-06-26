PepTalkHer Acquires Mettacool in Bid to Secure Promotions for 100,000 Women

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PepTalkHer, a leading executive coaching platform and app dedicated to fostering professional growth and equitable pay, announces the acquisition of like-minded coaching platform Mettacool.

The deal marks a significant milestone for both female-founded organizations, which are notably both self-funded and profitable. Despite the rapid rise in women-owned businesses in the United States, the acquisition landscape remains predominantly dominated by male-owned enterprises.

A boon for women-led business expansion

Less than 5% of companies that are acquired or acquire businesses are led by women, and less than 2% of female-founded businesses ever cross the million-dollar mark.

“We hope this announcement of us bucking the trends is a reminder to all women in business of what’s possible,” said Meggie Palmer, CEO and Co-Founder, PepTalkHer.

The acquisition will expand PepTalkHer’s global reach and enhance its leadership program offerings.

The company supports Fortune 500 clients, including Salesforce, Novartis, and PwC, with leadership programming and executive coaching to support retention and promotion of underrepresented talent. One program saw a client’s attrition rate fall from 20% to less than 5% after a 9-month PepTalkHer program rollout.

The company also has the free PepTalkHer App, which is a career tracker. Its global community is made up of more than 60,000 professionals.

Founded in 2018, Mettacool is recognized as a trailblazer in cohort-based, coaching-focused leadership development programs for women and other groups of underrepresented talent. A WBENC-certified consultancy, their client roster includes major enterprises like Dell, John Deere Financial, LVMH, and Electronic Arts.

“The current state of play for women at work is clearly not where it needs to be. This acquisition gives PepTalkHer a bigger platform and team to support more employers of choice who are looking to retain diverse talent and close the pay and leadership gap. We’re just getting started and look forward to aggressively growing our impact in the years ahead,” said Palmer.

Mettacool’s programs focus on delivering research-backed programs to first-time managers and individual contributors. Their proprietary programs will now join PepTalkHer’s suite of educational programs targeted at mid-senior leaders and high-potential talent.

Mettacool founders and co-CEOs, Molly Dewey and Natalie Eicher are thrilled:

“We are incredibly proud of rapidly growing Mettacool from the early bootstrap days to a profitable, 7 figure business. This acquisition will only further our mission of promoting and advancing women at a time when it has never been more important,” said Dewey.

“Bringing both organizations’ powerhouse programming together under one roof will continue to inspire positive change and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others," said Eicher.

Both Dewey and Eicher will serve as advisors through 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

About PepTalkHer:

PepTalkHer is on a mission to close the pay and leadership gap. Fortune 500 companies trust PepTalkHer to diversify their talent pipeline and improve retention of female leaders. PepTalkHer supports 60,000 professionals through its App, coaching and community engagement globally. PepTalkHer executive coaching empowers professionals to steer through career challenges, maximize their potential, and achieve success in both their personal and professional lives.

About Mettacool:

Founded in 2018, Mettacool is a WBENC-certified leadership development consultancy that works with large corporations in more than 40 countries to install well-being and coaching services, primarily focused on retaining and advancing female employees. It’s positively impacted the personal and professional trajectories of thousands of women around the world through its programming.